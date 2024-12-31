Keep Cobb Beautiful: recycle those Christmas trees!

Recycle those Christmas trees, Cobb Countians!

Keep Cobb Beautiful is sponsoring a free live Christmas tree dropoff. The drop-off locations are operating now, and will remain open through Jan. 4, 2025 at the Home Depot locations (and one Cobb park) on the list below.

Please remove all decorations and lights. No flocked trees (trees with sprayed-on artificial snow) or wreaths or other items will be accepted.

Place your tree in the designated area at the following locations:

* 3355 Cobb Parkway, Acworth

* 1200 East-West Connector, Austell

* 2350 Dallas Highway, Marietta

4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta

* 449 Roberts Court NW, Kennesaw

* 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

* 1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw

* 1062 Richard Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs

* 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta

and at Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road, at the lot down the street.

The announcement on the Cobb County website gives the following additional information:

* Free saplings are available at specified Home Depot locations on Jan. 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Free mulch is available. Email Keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org

to receive a mulch request form.

Volunteers are needed on Jan. 4. Please sign up to volunteer here or contact keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org or 770-528-1135

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.