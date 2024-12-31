Another update from Cobb County on storm damage

Cobb County issued another update yesterday afternoon on the aftermath of Sunday’s storm. The brunt of the storm seems to have hit Mableton south of Veterans Memorial Highway, near the Six Flags area.

We’ve reprinted the update verbatim below:

Update on Storm Recovery in Cobb County (Dec. 29, 2024 – 4:00 pm) Most of the roads in Cobb County affected by overnight storms have reopened to traffic. However, some areas may still have ongoing utility work. Drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling near these work zones. Cobb DOT crews responded to 45 reports of trees blocking roadways following this morning’s storms. Additionally, five homes sustained significant damage, displacing residents. One minor injury was reported when a tree struck a home in East Cobb County. The injured individual sought medical treatment independently. Further assessments are ongoing in areas with significant damage, including:

• Neighborhoods off Bryant Lane (north of Ebenezer Road)

• Six Flags Parkway (between Hillcrest Drive and Lee Industrial Boulevard)

• Discovery Parkway (near Castle Lake Mobile Home Park)

• Queens Ferry Road (between Mableton Parkway and Six Flags Parkway) Cobb County Emergency Management encourages residents who sustained property damage to report it using the county’s damage assessment form. The form can be accessed at the following link:

Damage Assessment Reporting Form

