Kennesaw city manager, clerk contracts renewed by City Council

Kennesaw City Council unanimously approved contract renewals for city manager Jeff Drobney and city clerk Lea Alvarez at Monday’s meeting.

Drobney’s extension is for three years, through the end of 2027. His current contract, approved in 2021 was for a four-year term.

He will receive a salary of $187,500 for 2025, with an increase of $10,000 per year for the remainder of the contract. The position is also allotted a $500 monthly car allowance.

Drobney has worked for the city since 2000. He was hired as the assistant city manager in 2010, and promoted to city manager in 2015.

Alvarez was promoted from deputy city clerk to city clerk in 2020. Her contract was also extended for three years with a salary of $87,500, and annual increases of $2,500 for the next two years.

Right of way abandonment

The City Council agreed to pursue abandoning part of the right of way fronting 2995 and 2997 North Main St. at the request of the homeowners.

According to meeting documents, the right-of-way line fronting these properties is currently 50 feet from the centerline of North Main Street on the eastern side, which is more than any other property on the street. The proposed abandonment would be 30 feet of the existing right of way, reducing the right of way at the two addresses to 20 feet from the centerline. The reduction would match that of the adjoining property.

“I see no reason for us not to consider this. This would just be the first step of the abandonment process,” said public works director Ricky Stewart.

He also said historical records indicate that this right of way may have been intended as a turn lane for a right of way named Pine Street, which was abandoned in the 1980s.

Council member Pat Ferris asked Stewart to investigate the possibility of reducing the abandonment to 20 feet, which Stewart agreed to consider.

Council member Madelyn Orochena recused herself from the discussion and vote because one of the homes is owned by her parents.

The Council also approved an additional $7 million in 2022 SPLOST funds for the new public safety facility and a contract for $154,801 with S.H. Creel Contracting to make exterior improvements at City Hall.