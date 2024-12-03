Marietta-based Georgia Ballet to present the Nutcracker

The Georgia Ballet will present its production of The Nutcracker from December 5-9, 2024, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre near Marietta Square. This year’s performances will blend tradition with innovation, featuring digital backdrops and a live orchestra to enrich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

The beloved holiday classic follows Clara on her magical journey, captivating audiences with its timeless music and choreography.

“Our Nutcracker is the perfect way for families to celebrate the holiday season,” says Alexa DeStefano, Executive Director of The Georgia Ballet, quoted in the news release for the performance. “We honor the tradition of this beloved ballet while introducing fresh elements like digital backdrops and the return of our live GAB orchestra, ensuring that audiences of all ages are captivated.”

New additions for 2024 include festive beverage offerings, a Silent Auction with exclusive items, and a special “Class with Clara & Character Autographs” event on December 8, where children can meet the cast and participate in a class with Clara.

Performance times vary, but there will be a sensory-friendly show on December 9. Tickets, auction details, and updates are available at www.georgiaballet.org.

About the Georgia Ballet

The Georgia Ballet was founded in 1960 in by Iris Hensley, who served as its Artistic Director until 2003. Hensley trained in Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., and with the National Ballet of Canada.

She was a performer, teacher, and prolific choreographer for regional ballet companies across the Southeast. Originally established as the Cobb/Marietta Ballet, her organization later evolved into The Georgia Ballet.

On its website, the Georgia Ballet describes its mission as follows:

The Georgia Ballet is a non-profit organization committed to inspiring the public through professional ballet performance, unparalleled dance training and meaningful community outreach. We are continuously growing to meet the needs of the community while fulfilling our reputation as an outstanding arts organization.

