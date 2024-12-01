Lockheed Martin CFO Jay Malave to speak at UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, company CFO Jay Malave will speak at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. ET. and the presentation will be webcast live.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

The UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference is an annual event that brings together executives, investors, and industry experts from the industrial and transportation sectors. Organized by UBS, a leading global financial services firm, the conference provides a platform for in-depth discussions on market trends, strategic initiatives, and financial performance within these industries.

The conference, scheduled for December 3-4, 2024, in Florida, will feature presentations and fireside chats from senior executives of prominent companies.

According to Business Wire, CACI International Inc.’s President and CEO, John Mengucci, is slated to participate in a session on December 3 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Union Pacific Corporation’s CEO, Jim Vena, CFO, Jennifer Hamann, and EVP of Operations, Eric Gehringer, are scheduled to present on December 4 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to gain insights into the operational strategies and market outlooks of leading firms. It also facilitates professional networking and provides a forum for discussing challenges and opportunities in the industrial and transportation sectors.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.