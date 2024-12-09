Lockheed successfully tests F-35 data-sharing with UK Royal Air Force system

F-35 image courtesy of Lockheed Martin

According to a press release from Lockheed Martin, the company and the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) successfully completed an F-35 classified data share.

In a live test, an F-35 jet flying from Texas used a system developed by Lockheed Martin to securely share classified data via satellite with a lab in the UK.

The data was successfully processed by the UK’s Nexus C2 system, demonstrating the F-35’s ability to work seamlessly with non-U.S. command and control systems in real time.

According to Lockheed Martin, this is a major step toward integrating military operations across different countries and technologies.

“Project DEIMOS was a hugely successful U.K. / U.S. trial which clearly demonstrated the ability to take data from a live F-35 and pass this to the RAF’s NEXUS platform for exploitation. This represents a key step forward towards both a future integrated battlespace and Air Command and Control environment,” said Air Commodore Chris Melville, head of rapid capabilities office, Royal Air Force, quoted in the press release. “The RAF Rapid Capabilities Office working in partnership with both Lockheed Martin and SiXWorks, has proven how collaborative working with key industry partners can quickly and efficiently drive both innovation and future capability. We are all delighted with the results.”

“This exercise marks a breakthrough in multi-domain operations, demonstrating the F-35’s ability to share classified data via an open systems gateway with our international partners. We collaborated closely with the U.K. Ministry of Defence and industry to achieve this feat, highlighting the power of partnership in driving innovation,” said John Clark, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, quoted in the press release. “Collaborations like this allow us to deliver advanced capabilities quickly to meet urgent needs in an increasingly complicated global threat environment.”

