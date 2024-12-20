Marietta’s HR awarded Large City Agency Award of Excellence

A painting of the trophy

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 20, 2024

The City of Marietta announced on its website that its Human Resources and Risk Management Department has been awarded the Large City Agency Award of Excellence by the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association (GLGPA), marking them as the top-performing HR department among large cities in Georgia.

The award recognizes the department’s innovative employee-focused programs that promote wellness, enhance morale, and reduce healthcare costs for the city.

The announcement on the city’s website listed the following accomplishments of Marietta’s HR department:

  • Annual Employee Health Fair – Offering employees access to a wide range of health services and resources.
  • Wellstar City of Marietta Employee Clinic – Operated in partnership with Wellstar Health System, providing on-site care for employees, retirees, and dependents.
  • Annual Health Assessment – Encouraging preventive care and promoting health education.
  • On-Site Screenings for Early Detection – Collaborations with healthcare providers to offer skin cancer screenings and mobile mammograms.
  • Financial Wellness Week – Equipping employees with resources and knowledge to enhance financial well-being.
  • The Calm App – Available to all employees to support mental health, manage stress, and promote a positive mindset.
  • Employee Assistance Fund and Program – Offering crucial support during personal crises.
  • Dedicated Wellness Officer – Providing specialized support for police officers and expanded counseling services for firefighters.

“This award is a deserved recognition of the efforts of our human resources team,” said Bill Bruton, Jr., City Manager. “They do so much for all our employee and retirees. It’s amazing to see the way they care about our people and make our lives better through creative wellness resources and education. I am excited to see these efforts continue and the new initiatives they will bring forward.”

The GLGPA, established in 1975, annually honors exceptional personnel management practices in local government.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the expansion of the Western and Atlantic Railroad in the 1830s. 

During the Civil War, Marietta was a strategic location, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.

In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.

The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:

  • Ward 1: Cheryl Richardson
  • Ward 2: Griffin L. Chalfant
  • Ward 3: Johnny Walker
  • Ward 4: G.A. (Andy) Morris
  • Ward 5: M. Carlyle Kent
  • Ward 6: Andre L. Sims
  • Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein

This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)62,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)61,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202060,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent20.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.2%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent45.3%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)30.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)2.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent8.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)18.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent42.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-20222,377
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-202217.2%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202246.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$376,400
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$2,050
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$569
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,372
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-202224,403
Persons per household, 2018-20222.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202279.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202224.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202297.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202291.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202288.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202245.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20226.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent21.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202267.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202261.1%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)282,938
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,324,868
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)492,100
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2,099,654
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,643
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202227.3
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$67,589
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$40,767
Persons in poverty, percent12.8%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021X
All employer firms, Reference year 20173,152
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,993
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017505
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,146
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017193
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20172,443
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,602.0
Population per square mile, 20102,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202023.43
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
FIPS Code1349756

