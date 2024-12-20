Second of eight C-130Js delivered to air reserve base in Ohio

This image of the C-130J in flight was provided courtesy of Lockheed Martin, from the press galleries on their website

The second of eight Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, manufactured in Marietta, was delivered to the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio. The aircraft left the Marietta Lockheed Martin facility on December 6.

According to the announcement on the Youngstown Air Reserve Station website, the aircraft is the second of eight that the unit is scheduled to receive as it transitions from older C-130H Hercules models.

The press release distributed by Lockheed Martin when the first aircraft was delivered stated:

A longtime C-130 Hercules operator, the 910th Airlift Wing received its first C-130 in 1981 and has operated different variants for more than 40 years. This new fleet of C-130Js will preserve the unit’s tactical airlift and aerial spray mission, while providing more space, speed, range, and versatility for decades to come.

According to Lockheed Martin in that same press release, “The 910th Airlift Wing has the distinction of maintaining the Department of Defense’s only large area, fixed-wing aerial spray capability to eliminate disease-carrying insects and pest insects and to disperse oil spills in large bodies of water.”

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.