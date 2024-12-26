North Cobb Regional Library features programs for kids and adults in the New Year

TOPICS:
Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 26, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

With the New Year offering a modest schedule of events at North Cobb Regional Library (NCRL), its Kids Book Swap and Kids Create programs will provide kids a solid month of excitement by collecting up to ten book swap tickets and participating in a different, creative activity every week. The book swap is geared toward kids connecting with other kids, and a couple of the creative activities are Cricut stickers and water coloring a night sky. (The book swap tickets shall be redeemable on February 10th.)

In addition, NCRL offers Family Game Night every week; kids will have the opportunity to relax, learn, perhaps strategize all while shoring up familial bonds over a board game.

Of course, North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events for adults, too. It is facilitating Adults with Special Needs Meet Ups, Digital Literacy Workshops, and a Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion. With January being the final month for special needs adults’ weekly meet up, the program consists of activities such as reading, singing, and scavenger hunts. The digital literacy workshops teach computer, operating system, and resume basics. Lastly, the book discussion at the end of the month will discuss The Secret Book of Flora Lea.

Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:

  • Monthly Makers – Luminary, January 4th, Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).
  • Monday Night Murder Club, January 6th, Monday at 6:30 PM.
  • Thinking Money For Kids, January 28th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
  • Library BINGO, January 29th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 01, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY




January 02, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up




January 03, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 04, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00Monthly Makers – Flower and Leaves Luminary

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 05, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 06, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


18:30 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club




January 07, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Digital Literacy Workshop


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime




January 08, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




January 09, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create: Watercolor Starry Sky




January 10, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 11, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 12, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 13, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 14, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime




January 15, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




January 16, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create: Cricut Stickers




January 17, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 18, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 19, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 20, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY








January 21, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime




January 22, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


17:30 – 19:30Family Game Night!




January 23, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create: Craft Stick Snowflakes




January 24, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 25, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 26, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 27, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake




January 28, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:15Family Storytime


11:30 – 12:15Family Storytime


14:00 – 15:30Cover To Cover Book Discussion


16:00 – 17:00Thinking Money for Kids: Currency Conga




January 29, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:00 – 12:00Play Café


18:00 – 19:00Library Bingo




January 30, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00Kids Book Swap – Book Intake


10:30 – 11:30Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30 – 17:30Kids Create: Yawn Sewing




January 31, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "North Cobb Regional Library features programs for kids and adults in the New Year"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.