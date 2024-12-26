North Cobb Regional Library features programs for kids and adults in the New Year

By Kelly Johnson

With the New Year offering a modest schedule of events at North Cobb Regional Library (NCRL), its Kids Book Swap and Kids Create programs will provide kids a solid month of excitement by collecting up to ten book swap tickets and participating in a different, creative activity every week. The book swap is geared toward kids connecting with other kids, and a couple of the creative activities are Cricut stickers and water coloring a night sky. (The book swap tickets shall be redeemable on February 10th.)

In addition, NCRL offers Family Game Night every week; kids will have the opportunity to relax, learn, perhaps strategize all while shoring up familial bonds over a board game.

Of course, North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events for adults, too. It is facilitating Adults with Special Needs Meet Ups, Digital Literacy Workshops, and a Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion. With January being the final month for special needs adults’ weekly meet up, the program consists of activities such as reading, singing, and scavenger hunts. The digital literacy workshops teach computer, operating system, and resume basics. Lastly, the book discussion at the end of the month will discuss The Secret Book of Flora Lea.

Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:

Monthly Makers – Luminary , January 4 th , Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).

, January 4 , Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+). Monday Night Murder Club , January 6 th , Monday at 6:30 PM.

, January 6 , Monday at 6:30 PM. Thinking Money For Kids , January 28 th , Tuesday at 4:00 PM.

, January 28 , Tuesday at 4:00 PM. Library BINGO, January 29th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 01, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY







January 02, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







January 03, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 04, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Monthly Makers – Flower and Leaves Luminary

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 12, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 13, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 14, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime







January 15, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!







January 16, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create: Cricut Stickers







January 17, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 18, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 19, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 20, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY















January 21, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime







January 22, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



17:30 – 19:30 Family Game Night!







January 23, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create: Craft Stick Snowflakes







January 24, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 25, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake









JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 26, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 27, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake







January 28, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:15 Family Storytime



11:30 – 12:15 Family Storytime



14:00 – 15:30 Cover To Cover Book Discussion



16:00 – 17:00 Thinking Money for Kids: Currency Conga







January 29, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:00 – 12:00 Play Café



18:00 – 19:00 Library Bingo







January 30, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 Kids Book Swap – Book Intake



10:30 – 11:30 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up



16:30 – 17:30 Kids Create: Yawn Sewing







January 31, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









