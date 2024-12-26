North Cobb Regional Library features programs for kids and adults in the New Year

By Kelly Johnson
With the New Year offering a modest schedule of events at North Cobb Regional Library (NCRL), its Kids Book Swap and Kids Create programs will provide kids a solid month of excitement by collecting up to ten book swap tickets and participating in a different, creative activity every week. The book swap is geared toward kids connecting with other kids, and a couple of the creative activities are Cricut stickers and water coloring a night sky. (The book swap tickets shall be redeemable on February 10th.)
In addition, NCRL offers Family Game Night every week; kids will have the opportunity to relax, learn, perhaps strategize all while shoring up familial bonds over a board game.
Of course, North Cobb Regional Library has scheduled events for adults, too. It is facilitating Adults with Special Needs Meet Ups, Digital Literacy Workshops, and a Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion. With January being the final month for special needs adults’ weekly meet up, the program consists of activities such as reading, singing, and scavenger hunts. The digital literacy workshops teach computer, operating system, and resume basics. Lastly, the book discussion at the end of the month will discuss The Secret Book of Flora Lea.
Here’s a short list of other events which may be of interest:
- Monthly Makers – Luminary, January 4th, Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).
- Monday Night Murder Club, January 6th, Monday at 6:30 PM.
- Thinking Money For Kids, January 28th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
- Library BINGO, January 29th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.
Please note North Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|January 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Monthly Makers – Flower and Leaves Luminary
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:30 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club
|January 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Digital Literacy Workshop
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|January 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|January 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Watercolor Starry Sky
|January 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|January 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|January 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Cricut Stickers
|January 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY
|January 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|January 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|17:30 – 19:30
|Family Game Night!
|January 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Craft Stick Snowflakes
|January 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|January 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:15
|Family Storytime
|11:30 – 12:15
|Family Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion
|16:00 – 17:00
|Thinking Money for Kids: Currency Conga
|January 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:00 – 12:00
|Play Café
|18:00 – 19:00
|Library Bingo
|January 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kids Book Swap – Book Intake
|10:30 – 11:30
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30 – 17:30
|Kids Create: Yawn Sewing
|January 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
