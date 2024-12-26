A slideshow from Smyrna Memorial Cemetery

Smyrna Memorial Cemetery (photos by Larry Felton Johnson)

We at the Courier have been reviving articles and photo albums that were published in the Courier at a time when our readership was 1/10 the size of our current traffic. This is one of them.

In 2017 Haisten Willis wrote an article for the Courier about Smyrna Memorial Cemetery, the small cemetery at the corner of Atlanta and Concord roads, tucked away next to a downtown restaurant. It predates the larger Smyrna Cemetery on Hawthorne Avenue by at least 63 years. View a selection of photos of this historic cemetery in the slideshow below.

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna: