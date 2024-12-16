Pedestrian killed Friday crossing Canton Road

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating the death of a pedestrian while crossing Canton Road north of Jamerson Road.

The incident occurred Friday, December 13, 2024, at approximately 7:27 p.m.

Investigators report that a black 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE, driven by a 42-year-old man from Woodstock and occupied by two juveniles, was traveling northbound in the right lane.

An as yet unidentified male was attempting to cross Canton Road from east to west when he entered the vehicle’s path and was struck.

He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died. The driver and passengers in the Mercedes were not injured in the accident.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.