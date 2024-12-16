Qualifying for Cobb BOC Districts 2 & 4 special elections take place this week

Cobb County government distributed the following notice about this week’s qualification window for candidates for Cobb County Board of Commissioners districts 2 and 4.

Candidates must qualify Dec. 18 – 20 in the upcoming Special Elections for Cobb County Commission Districts 2 and 4.

The Primary Election will take place on Feb. 11 .

. The Runoff Election (if necessary) will take place March 11 .

. The General Special Election will be April 29.

Advance voting will be available for these contests at select locations. Only Cobb Commission Districts 2 and 4 voters will be eligible to vote in this special election.



A Cobb County Superior Court Judge ordered this special election after ruling the county’s use of home rule powers to draw its commission maps was unconstitutional. More election information is available here.

Advance voting for the special elections

Cobb County elections posted the following schedule for the special primary elections for Cobb BOC districts 2 and 4.

Advance Voting Locations

Advance Voting for the February 11, 2025 District 2 & 4 Special Primary Election begins February 1, 2025

DATES:

February 1 – February 7

Monday – Friday

7am- 7pm

Saturday

9am-5pm

Sunday

Noon- 5pm

There is NO VOTING on February 8-10, 2025

AREA LOCATION MAIN OFFICE *DROP BOX SUNDAY VOTING Main Office 995 Roswell Street Marietta, GA 30060 AUSTELL *DROP BOX SUNDAY VOTING Old Clarkdale Park Community Center 153 Mathis Drive SW Austell, GA 30106 SOUTH *DROP BOX SUNDAY VOTING South Cobb Community Center 620 Lions Club Dr. Mableton, GA 30126 SOUTHEAST *DROP BOX SUNDAY VOTING Smyrna Community Center 1250 Powder Springs St. SE Smyrna, GA 30080

On Election Day, February 11, 2025 voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am-7pm

For personalized precinct information, please visit My Voter Page

For more information on voting by mail, visit the Absentee Voting page or call 770-528-2581,