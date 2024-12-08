Reports and photos from a litter cleanup and a food distribution

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following reports and photos about two events that give back to the community, and make Cobb a better place.

Vinings Cove Homeowners litter cleanup

Barry submitted the following report and photos:

Thank you to all of the volunteers who showed up on this chilly morning to clean up Buckner Road. City of Mableton Councilwoman Patricia Auch, Austell Community Taskforce, GA Native Plant Society, Mableton Improvement Coalition and South Cobb Lions were also present to assist the Vinings Cove Homeowners. Together, we removed 18 bags of litter from Buckner Road and 9 bags of litter from Pebblebrook Road for a total of 27 bags and 5 tires removed. The area looks much nicer now. We were very happy that the person who used to throw out his Michelob Ultra cans and snuff tins on Pebblebrook Road stopped this practice. If you or your subdivision wants to adopt-a-mile such as the Vinings Cove Homeowners, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will fix you up with everything that you need to keep your mile looking good.

Sweetwater Mission’s Meals On A Mission Drive-Thru Food Distribution

Barry submitted the following report and photos: