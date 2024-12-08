Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, December 8, 2024, with a high near 58 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to shower, with an overnight low of around 45 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:57 am, 37 °F broken clouds Humidity 72 % Pressure 1025 mb Wind 1 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:31 am Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost between 7 a.m and 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight

Showers, mainly before 5 a.m. Low around 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday

Showers. High near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 56. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 8, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 78 in 2022 36 in 2010 Min Temperature M 40 61 in 2022 12 in 1882 Avg Temperature M 48.6 69.5 in 2022 25.0 in 1882 Precipitation M 0.13 3.34 in 1919 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.8 in 2017 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1937 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 16 40 in 1882 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2022 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.4 58.5 73.0 in 1998 38.4 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 29.3 40.1 54.8 in 1998 24.9 in 1886 Avg Temperature 40.9 49.3 63.9 in 1998 31.6 in 1886 Total Precipitation T 1.03 6.52 in 1905 0.00 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1971 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 167 126 264 in 1886 11 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.7 74.4 76.9 in 2016 63.3 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.9 55.2 57.9 in 2024 47.1 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.3 64.8 67.3 in 2024 55.2 in 1878 Total Precipitation 59.20 46.89 68.26 in 1948 7.36 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 408 566 1112 in 1976 306 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2527 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-07

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”