Bank of America awards $200K to Nobis Center

By Mark Woolsey

Bank of America has announced a $200,000 grant award to Cobb-County-based Tommy Nobis Center as part of its 2024 Neighborhood Builder program.

The bank says Nobis and the other metro Atlanta nominee, the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, will receive the $200K grants over two years and will also benefit from leadership training for principals in both organizations.

The Nobis Center provides youth and young adults with disabilities with training and education, enabling them to become equipped for and successfully move into careers.

The bank says the grant money will support Nobis’ move into its new headquarters and beef up education and training resources.

More than 40 Atlanta nonprofits have received grants in the 20 years since the program went online.

About the Tommy Nobis Center

The Tommy Nobis Center, located in Cobb County, Georgia, is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is empowering individuals with disabilities through employment services and career development programs. Named after Tommy Nobis, a former Atlanta Falcons player and advocate for people with disabilities, the center has served the community since its founding in 1977.

The Tommy Nobis Center website describes the origin of the Tommy Nobis Center as follows:

In 1975, Bobbie Knopf was chair of the Department of Special Education at Northside High School in Atlanta. At that time, she began a needs assessment dialogue with Joyce Slaughter, the mother of one of Bobbie’s students. They realized that the options available in North Atlanta for students with special needs after completing high school were limited. As a result of the needs assessment, they formed an advisory board. Having heard of Tommy Nobis’ commitment to the Special Olympics and people with disabilities, the board approached the Atlanta Falcons All Pro Linebacker for support and named the project Tommy Nobis Center.

The center provides a range of programs designed to help individuals with disabilities gain the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the workplace. These services include job readiness training, vocational rehabilitation, and job placement assistance. The organization works closely with local businesses to create opportunities for participants, fostering an inclusive workforce that benefits employers and employees alike.

One of the center’s signature initiatives is the Early Youth Employment Services (EYES) program, which prepares young adults with disabilities for a successful transition from school to work. Additionally, the Tommy Nobis Center offers resources for employers, such as training on workplace accommodations and disability awareness.