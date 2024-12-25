South Cobb Regional Library shines for the New Year

By Kelly Johnson
In the first month of 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) remains consistent with a staple of events for children and adults. Of these, a few notable ones are scheduled for the first week, which are Teen Crafting Hour, a couple of Monthly Movie Matinees (Fist Fight and Selma, Lord, Selma), and a continuation of English Classes for Spanish Speakers (i.e. Clases de Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes).
The crafting hour for teens shall guide young people in creating vision boards; Fist Fight stars Tracy Morgan and Ice and is an action-comedy (18+); and the English class (for Spanish speakers) has a student limit of ten people, to which this hour-long class shall use a self-study course book.
Other event staples schedule throughout the month of January and geared for young children are Stay and Play, Baby Time, and Family Storytime.
Here’s a short list of key events which may be of interest:
- Adult Art Night, January 7th, Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).
- Alphabet Storytime, January 17th, Monday at 6:30 PM.
- 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Celebration, January 25th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
- My Point of View (A Panel on Blindness), January 30th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.
Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|16:30 – 17:30
|Teen Crafting Hour
|January 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Fist Fight)
|January 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|January 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|January 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 -11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|January 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|January 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|January 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
|14:00 – 16:00
|New Year! New You! New Attitude! Waist bead and bracelet making
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|January 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|January 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|January 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|January 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Alphabet Storytime
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Selma, Lord, Selma)
|January 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY
|January 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|January 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|January 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|January 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|January 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|January 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:30 – 12:30
|My Point of View (Panel on blindness)
|January 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
