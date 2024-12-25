South Cobb Regional Library shines for the New Year

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 25, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

In the first month of 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) remains consistent with a staple of events for children and adults. Of these, a few notable ones are scheduled for the first week, which are Teen Crafting Hour, a couple of Monthly Movie Matinees (Fist Fight and Selma, Lord, Selma), and a continuation of English Classes for Spanish Speakers (i.e. Clases de Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes).

The crafting hour for teens shall guide young people in creating vision boards; Fist Fight stars Tracy Morgan and Ice and is an action-comedy (18+); and the English class (for Spanish speakers) has a student limit of ten people, to which this hour-long class shall use a self-study course book.

Other event staples schedule throughout the month of January and geared for young children are Stay and Play, Baby Time, and Family Storytime.

Here’s a short list of key events which may be of interest:

  • Adult Art Night, January 7th, Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).
  • Alphabet Storytime, January 17th, Monday at 6:30 PM.
  • 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Celebration, January 25th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
  • My Point of View (A Panel on Blindness), January 30th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 01, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY




January 02, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics


16:30 – 17:30Teen Crafting Hour




January 03, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Fist Fight)




January 04, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 05, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 06, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Lego Build




January 07, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




January 08, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 -11:30Bubble Dance Party




January 09, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




January 10, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




January 11, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)


14:00 – 16:00New Year! New You! New Attitude! Waist bead and bracelet making

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 12, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 13, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




January 14, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




January 15, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




January 16, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




January 17, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Alphabet Storytime


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Selma, Lord, Selma)




January 18, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 19, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 20, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY




January 21, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




January 22, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




January 23, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




January 24, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 25, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 12:001000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 26, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 27, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]




January 28, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




January 29, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




January 30, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:30 – 12:30My Point of View (Panel on blindness)
January 31, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

