South Cobb Regional Library shines for the New Year

By Kelly Johnson

In the first month of 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) remains consistent with a staple of events for children and adults. Of these, a few notable ones are scheduled for the first week, which are Teen Crafting Hour, a couple of Monthly Movie Matinees (Fist Fight and Selma, Lord, Selma), and a continuation of English Classes for Spanish Speakers (i.e. Clases de Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes).

The crafting hour for teens shall guide young people in creating vision boards; Fist Fight stars Tracy Morgan and Ice and is an action-comedy (18+); and the English class (for Spanish speakers) has a student limit of ten people, to which this hour-long class shall use a self-study course book.

Other event staples schedule throughout the month of January and geared for young children are Stay and Play, Baby Time, and Family Storytime.

Here’s a short list of key events which may be of interest:

Adult Art Night , January 7 th , Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+).

, January 7 , Saturday at 11:00 AM (16+). Alphabet Storytime , January 17 th , Monday at 6:30 PM.

, January 17 , Monday at 6:30 PM. 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Celebration , January 25 th , Tuesday at 4:00 PM.

, January 25 , Tuesday at 4:00 PM. My Point of View (A Panel on Blindness), January 30th, Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 12, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 13, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:30 – 19:00 Evening Storytime







January 14, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







January 15, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







January 16, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







January 17, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Alphabet Storytime



15:00 – 17:30 Monthly Movie Matinee (Selma, Lord, Selma)







January 18, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 14:00 CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 19, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 20, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY







January 21, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







January 22, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







January 23, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









January 24, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 25, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 12:00 1000 Books B4 Kindergarten Completion Celebration



13:00 – 14:00 CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 26, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 27, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]







January 28, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







January 29, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







January 30, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





11:30 – 12:30 My Point of View (Panel on blindness) January 31, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

