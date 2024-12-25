West Cobb Regional Library heralds might and magic for a New Year

By Kelly Johnson
Amid midwinter’s arrival, the grounds of West Cobb Regional Library are scheduled for leisure and adventure of various types. From a number of Storytime events (for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers) to gatherings of might and magic with Dungeons and Dragons (for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and adults). There’s even a special 5e campaign of D&D on the 8th of the month; this event requires registration. And for particular creature-seeking enthusiasts, the library is scheduled to host a Pokémon Club.
West Cobb Regional Library (WCRL) also has a weekly craft club, focused on crocheting, for teens, adults, and seniors.
In light of starting the New Year with fun and excitement, WCRL has scheduled vision boarding events during the first week of January for teens.
Here’s a short list of other scheduled key events:
- Open Play Chess, January 3rd, Friday at 2:00 PM.
- Fraud Awareness and Prevention, January 7th, Tuesday at 5:00 PM.
- Winterize Your Home, January 14th, Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
- Tea and Talk: The Measure, January 23rd, Thursday at 2:00 PM.
Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 01, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY
|January 02, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 16:00
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks and Tiles!
|January 03, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board
|14:00 – 16:00
|Open Play Chess!
|January 04, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board
|14:30 – 14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (adult)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 05, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board
|January 06, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|January 07, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Fraud Awareness and Prevention (with Cobb County Sheriff’s Office)
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (middle school)
|January 08, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 -19:30
|Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday
|January 09, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|January 10, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 11, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (adult)
|14:30 – 14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (adult)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 12, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 13, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|January 14, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Winterize Your Home, Pipes and Garden (with Cobb Water)
|18:00 – 19:45
|Dungeons and Dragons (high school)
|January 15, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|January 16, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|January 17, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 18, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:40
|Saturday Storycraft!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (adult)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 19, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 20, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY
|January 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (middle school)
|January 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|January 23, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:00 – 15:00
|Tea and Talk: The Measure
|January 24, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|January 25, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Getting Started with Sourdough
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (adult)
JANUARY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|January 26, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|January 27, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion
|January 28, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (high school)
|January 29, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|January 30, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|January 31, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
Be the first to comment on "West Cobb Regional Library heralds might and magic for a New Year"