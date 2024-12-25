West Cobb Regional Library heralds might and magic for a New Year

By Kelly Johnson

Amid midwinter’s arrival, the grounds of West Cobb Regional Library are scheduled for leisure and adventure of various types. From a number of Storytime events (for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers) to gatherings of might and magic with Dungeons and Dragons (for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and adults). There’s even a special 5e campaign of D&D on the 8th of the month; this event requires registration. And for particular creature-seeking enthusiasts, the library is scheduled to host a Pokémon Club.

West Cobb Regional Library (WCRL) also has a weekly craft club, focused on crocheting, for teens, adults, and seniors.

In light of starting the New Year with fun and excitement, WCRL has scheduled vision boarding events during the first week of January for teens.

Here’s a short list of other scheduled key events:

Open Play Chess , January 3 rd , Friday at 2:00 PM.

, January 3 , Friday at 2:00 PM. Fraud Awareness and Prevention , January 7 th , Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

, January 7 , Tuesday at 5:00 PM. Winterize Your Home , January 14 th , Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

, January 14 , Tuesday at 2:00 PM. Tea and Talk: The Measure, January 23rd, Thursday at 2:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 12, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 13, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







January 14, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



14:00 – 15:00 Winterize Your Home, Pipes and Garden (with Cobb Water)



18:00 – 19:45 Dungeons and Dragons (high school)







January 15, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!







January 16, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







January 17, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 18, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 11:40 Saturday Storycraft!



14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 19, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 20, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY







January 21, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddle Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 Dungeons and Dragons (middle school)







January 22, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!







January 23, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



14:00 – 15:00 Tea and Talk: The Measure







January 24, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









January 25, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 12:00 Getting Started with Sourdough



14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT January 26, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









January 27, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion







January 28, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddle Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime



18:00 – 19:30 Dungeons and Dragons (high school)







January 29, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime!







January 30, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club







January 31, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

