West Cobb Regional Library heralds might and magic for a New Year

Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 25, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

Amid midwinter’s arrival, the grounds of West Cobb Regional Library are scheduled for leisure and adventure of various types. From a number of Storytime events (for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers) to gatherings of might and magic with Dungeons and Dragons (for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and adults). There’s even a special 5e campaign of D&D on the 8th of the month; this event requires registration. And for particular creature-seeking enthusiasts, the library is scheduled to host a Pokémon Club.

West Cobb Regional Library (WCRL) also has a weekly craft club, focused on crocheting, for teens, adults, and seniors.

In light of starting the New Year with fun and excitement, WCRL has scheduled vision boarding events during the first week of January for teens.

Here’s a short list of other scheduled key events:

  • Open Play Chess, January 3rd, Friday at 2:00 PM.
  • Fraud Awareness and Prevention, January 7th, Tuesday at 5:00 PM.
  • Winterize Your Home, January 14th, Tuesday at 2:00 PM.
  • Tea and Talk: The Measure, January 23rd, Thursday at 2:00 PM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1st and for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 20th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 01, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: NEW YEAR’S DAY




January 02, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 16:00Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks and Tiles!




January 03, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board


14:00 – 16:00Open Play Chess!




January 04, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board


14:30 – 14:30Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 05, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Teen Take and Make: Mini Vision Board




January 06, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




January 07, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Fraud Awareness and Prevention (with Cobb County Sheriff’s Office)


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (middle school)




January 08, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!


17:30 -19:30Adult TTRPG Group: One-Shot Wonder Wednesday




January 09, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




January 10, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 11, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 13:30Dungeons and Dragons (adult)


14:30 – 14:30Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 12, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 13, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




January 14, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Winterize Your Home, Pipes and Garden (with Cobb Water)


18:00 – 19:45Dungeons and Dragons (high school)




January 15, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!




January 16, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




January 17, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 18, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:40Saturday Storycraft!


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 19, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 20, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY




January 21, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddle Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (middle school)




January 22, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!




January 23, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


14:00 – 15:00Tea and Talk: The Measure




January 24, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




January 25, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 12:00Getting Started with Sourdough


14:30 – 16:30Dungeons and Dragons (adult)

JANUARY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
January 26, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




January 27, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime!


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion




January 28, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddle Storytime


11:30 – 12:00Preschool Storytime


18:00 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons (high school)




January 29, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime!




January 30, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club




January 31, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

