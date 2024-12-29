Tornado Watch in effect in multiple Georgia counties until 9 am Sunday Dec 29

The National Weather Service announced that a Tornado Watch is in effect Sunday December 29 until 9 a.m.

Here is the text of the alert:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight...



A tornado watch is currently in effect through 9 am for portions

of north and central Georgia. A line of strong to severe

thunderstorms is expected to move into northern and western

Georgia into Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts and a few

tornadoes are concerns.



Counties included in the alert

The following counties are listed in the alert:

BAKER BALDWIN BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BROOKS BUTTS CALHOUN CARROLL CHATTAHOOCHEE CLAY CLAYTON COBB COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DECATUR DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY FAYETTE FULTON GLASCOCK GRADY GREENE GWINNETT HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LOWNDES MACON MARION MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE OGLETHORPE PAULDING PEACH PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SEMINOLE SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TALIAFERRO TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL THOMAS TIFT TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKES WILKINSON WORTH

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.