Tornado Watch in effect in multiple Georgia counties until 9 am Sunday Dec 29

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 29, 2024

The National Weather Service announced that a Tornado Watch is in effect Sunday December 29 until 9 a.m.

Here is the text of the alert:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight...

A tornado watch is currently in effect through 9 am for portions
of north and central Georgia. A line of strong to severe
thunderstorms is expected to move into northern and western
Georgia into Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts and a few
tornadoes are concerns.

Counties included in the alert

The following counties are listed in the alert:

BAKER                BALDWIN             BEN HILL
BERRIEN              BIBB                BLECKLEY
BROOKS               BUTTS               CALHOUN
CARROLL              CHATTAHOOCHEE       CLAY
CLAYTON              COBB                COLQUITT
COOK                 COWETA              CRAWFORD
CRISP                DECATUR             DEKALB
DODGE                DOOLY               DOUGHERTY
DOUGLAS              EARLY               FAYETTE
FULTON               GLASCOCK            GRADY
GREENE               GWINNETT            HANCOCK
HARALSON             HARRIS              HEARD
HENRY                HOUSTON             IRWIN
JASPER               JEFFERSON           JOHNSON
JONES                LAMAR               LANIER
LAURENS              LEE                 LOWNDES
MACON                MARION              MERIWETHER
MILLER               MITCHELL            MONROE
MORGAN               MUSCOGEE            NEWTON
OCONEE               OGLETHORPE          PAULDING
PEACH                PIKE                POLK
PULASKI              PUTNAM              QUITMAN
RANDOLPH             ROCKDALE            SCHLEY
SEMINOLE             SPALDING            STEWART
SUMTER               TALBOT              TALIAFERRO
TAYLOR               TELFAIR             TERRELL
THOMAS               TIFT                TROUP
TURNER               TWIGGS              UPSON
WALTON               WARREN              WASHINGTON
WEBSTER              WHEELER             WILCOX
WILKES               WILKINSON           WORTH

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

