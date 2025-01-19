Agendas for City of Mableton work session and regular meeting: January 22, 2025

The Mableton City Council will meet next Wednesday, January 22 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

A work session will begin at 5:15 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 6:30.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

Work Session Agenda

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AGENDA ITEMS AND DISCUSSION PRE REGULAR MEETING AGENDA REVIEW ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) ADJOURNMENT

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.

Regular Meeting Agenda

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

January 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC HEARINGS PRESENTATIONS/ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS Finance Report – City Manager Bill Tanks

Business License Revenue Report – Community Development Director Juliana Njoku

Staff Relocation Report – Executive Assistant Lily Smith APPOINTMENTS PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker, no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of January 7, 2025 Regular Meeting (Held First Tuesday of January per Mableton Charter) UNFINISHED BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Consideration and Approval of a Resolution to Fix and Publish the Qualifying Fees for the General Municipal Election for the City of Mableton for the Offices of Councilmembers of Districts 2 (Two), 4 (Four), and 6 (Six) – City Clerk Susan Hiott

Consideration and Approval of Resolution Authorizing Mayor to Approve an IGA for Fire Prevention between City of Mableton and Cobb County – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

Consideration and Approval of the Statewide Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement – City Manager Bill Tanks

Second Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

First Read – An Ordinance Adding to Chapter 2 Administration – Elections; Conducting Elections OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION Transitional Notices to County – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

HB 581 Discussion CITY MANAGER'S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) ADJOURNMENT

