Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Cobb County and other parts of the region beginning at noon tomorrow, Monday January 20. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills from as much as 5-10 degrees below zero to the teens are forecast to develop.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:25 am, 43 °F mist Humidity 95 % Pressure 1012 mb Wind 13 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:41 am Sunset Sunset: 5:55 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 35 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of flurries before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

M.L.King Day

Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 19, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 75 in 2017 24 in 1940 Min Temperature M 35 56 in 1907 1 in 1977 Avg Temperature M 44.6 64.5 in 2017 14.0 in 1977 Precipitation M 0.14 2.42 in 1883 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.1 1.0 in 2008 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 5 in 1992 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 51 in 1977 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.0 53.7 66.2 in 1907 36.4 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 31.3 35.6 52.2 in 1907 19.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.7 44.6 59.2 in 1907 28.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.20 2.79 11.47 in 1883 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.7 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 5 in 1992 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 434 388 695 in 1977 100 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.0 53.7 66.2 in 1907 36.4 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 31.3 35.6 52.2 in 1907 19.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.7 44.6 59.2 in 1907 28.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.20 2.79 11.47 in 1883 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 1.1 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 5 in 1992 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1170 1378 2375 in 1977 954 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”