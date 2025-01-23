Bitterly cold weather expected to continue in Georgia Thursday morning, Jan 23

Bitterly cold weather will continue through north and central Georgia this morning, with a Cold Weather Advisory issued for parts of central Georgia “along and south of LaGrange, to Barnesville, to Warrenton.” The advisory ends at 8 a.m. this morning.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cobb County and other Georgia counties for Thursday, January 23, 2025.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Bitterly cold conditions are expected once again this morning with wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees expected. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of central Georgia, generally along and south of LaGrange, to Barnesville, to Warrenton until 8 AM EDT. Patches of snow and ice on area roadways will continue to make driving hazardous is some areas, particularly in central Georgia and along less-traveled secondary roadways on Thursday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa-

Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta-

Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel-

Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene-

Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson-

Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon-

Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray-

Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach-

Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton-

Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs-

Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren-

Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes-

Wilkinson

What is wind chill?

The National Weather Service defines wind chill as follows:

The wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

