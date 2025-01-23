Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, January 23, 2025, with a high near 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to remaining snow and ice on the roads that will lead to hazardous driving conditions tonight. Bitterly cold conditions are expected once again through Thursday morning with wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees expected. A Cold Weather Advisory has also been issued for portions of central Georgia, generally along and south of LaGrange, to Barnesville, to Warrenton.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 23, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5474 in 193731 in 2005
Min TemperatureM3561 in 19378 in 1963
Avg TemperatureM44.867.5 in 193722.5 in 1936
PrecipitationM0.152.57 in 19650.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.18.3 in 19400.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM8 in 19400 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2042 in 19360 in 1937
CDD (base 65)M03 in 19370 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.953.764.1 in 190736.9 in 1918
Avg Min Temperature29.335.649.0 in 190719.8 in 1977
Avg Temperature38.644.656.5 in 190728.3 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.273.3815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall3.20.88.3 in 19400.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)577469837 in 1977181 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.953.764.1 in 190736.9 in 1918
Avg Min Temperature29.335.649.0 in 190719.8 in 1977
Avg Temperature38.644.656.5 in 190728.3 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.273.3815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.28.3 in 19400.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)131314592517 in 1977980 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-22
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-22
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-22
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-22
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-22

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

