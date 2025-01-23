Acworth man killed in collision on Hickory Grove Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP.) Unit is investigating a fatal collision on Hickory Grove Road east of its intersection with Carina Drive on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at about 3:05 p.m.

Investigators report that a silver 2021 BMW M3 driven by a 40-year-old Acworth man was heading east on Hickory Grove Road toward Carina Drive.

At the same time a white 2019 Ford Transit, driven by a 54-year-old was heading westbound on Hickory Grove Road.

Investigators report that the BMW veered into the westbound lane colliding with the Ford.

Both drivers were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The driver of the Ford’s injuries were not life-threatening, but the driver of the BMW was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The incident remains under investigation. The Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is asking anyone with relevant information to contact them at 770- 499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.