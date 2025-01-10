Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, January 10, 2025

TOPICS:
Cobb weather January 10: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 10, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers and freezing rain here in Cobb County on Friday, January 10, 2025, with a high near 33 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:54 am, Jan 10, 2025
temperature icon 31°F
snow
Humidity 65 %
Pressure 1021 mb
Wind 3 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 100%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:47 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 3 p.m, then rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 3 p.m and 4 p.m, then freezing rain after 4 p.m. High near 33. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Rain or freezing rain before 11 p.m, then a chance of freezing rain between 11 p.m and midnight. Low around 29. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 10, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5476 in 194918 in 1886
Min TemperatureM3660 in 1974-2 in 1982
Avg TemperatureM44.565.0 in 19749.5 in 1886
PrecipitationM0.161.94 in 19720.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.01.3 in 19530.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM3 in 20110 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2055 in 18860 in 1974
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20240 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature49.953.666.7 in 200534.4 in 1887
Avg Min Temperature30.135.954.4 in 188017.3 in 1884
Avg Temperature40.044.760.6 in 188027.4 in 2010
Total Precipitation0.441.506.76 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall0.00.34.6 in 20020.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth03 in 20110 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)224203373 in 201042 in 1880
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature49.953.666.7 in 200534.4 in 1887
Avg Min Temperature30.135.954.4 in 188017.3 in 1884
Avg Temperature40.044.760.6 in 188027.4 in 2010
Total Precipitation0.441.506.76 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.75.9 in 20110.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)03 in 20110 in 2025
Total HDD (since July 1)96011932012 in 1977771 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-09
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-09
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-09
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-09
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, January 10, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.