Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, January 10, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers and freezing rain here in Cobb County on Friday, January 10, 2025, with a high near 33 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:54 am, 31 °F snow Humidity 65 % Pressure 1021 mb Wind 3 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:47 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 3 p.m, then rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 3 p.m and 4 p.m, then freezing rain after 4 p.m. High near 33. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Rain or freezing rain before 11 p.m, then a chance of freezing rain between 11 p.m and midnight. Low around 29. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 10, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1949 18 in 1886 Min Temperature M 36 60 in 1974 -2 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 65.0 in 1974 9.5 in 1886 Precipitation M 0.16 1.94 in 1972 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 1.3 in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 55 in 1886 0 in 1974 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.9 53.6 66.7 in 2005 34.4 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 30.1 35.9 54.4 in 1880 17.3 in 1884 Avg Temperature 40.0 44.7 60.6 in 1880 27.4 in 2010 Total Precipitation 0.44 1.50 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 224 203 373 in 2010 42 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.9 53.6 66.7 in 2005 34.4 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 30.1 35.9 54.4 in 1880 17.3 in 1884 Avg Temperature 40.0 44.7 60.6 in 1880 27.4 in 2010 Total Precipitation 0.44 1.50 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.7 5.9 in 2011 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2025 Total HDD (since July 1) 960 1193 2012 in 1977 771 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”