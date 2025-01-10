Heavy mixed precipitation expected in metro Atlanta with approaching winter storm

TOPICS:
A drawing of a storm cloud with large snow crystals underneath and a red alert triangle with an exclamation mark beside it

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 10, 2025

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia as the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect from now, Friday Jan. 10, through tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

  accumulations of one to two inches, with isolated amounts near

  three inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations between a tenth

  and two tenths of an inch, with localized amounts near four tenths

  in northeast Georgia.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

  northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

  likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on

  power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting

  power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

  could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield, Wilkes

And the following cities are specifically listed:

Atlanta, Athens, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Crawford, Crawfordville, Cumming, Dalton, Dahlonega, Dallas, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Eatonton, Ellijay, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, Greensboro, Griffin, Hiawassee, Homer, Jackson, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Madison, Marietta, Monroe, Monticello, Newnan, Peachtree City, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Trenton, Washington, Watkinsville, Winder, Woodstock

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

Be the first to comment on "Heavy mixed precipitation expected in metro Atlanta with approaching winter storm"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.