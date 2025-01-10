Heavy mixed precipitation expected in metro Atlanta with approaching winter storm

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia as the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect from now, Friday Jan. 10, through tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one to two inches, with isolated amounts near three inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations between a tenth and two tenths of an inch, with localized amounts near four tenths in northeast Georgia. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield, Wilkes

And the following cities are specifically listed:

Atlanta, Athens, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Crawford, Crawfordville, Cumming, Dalton, Dahlonega, Dallas, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Eatonton, Ellijay, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, Greensboro, Griffin, Hiawassee, Homer, Jackson, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Madison, Marietta, Monroe, Monticello, Newnan, Peachtree City, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Trenton, Washington, Watkinsville, Winder, Woodstock

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

