VyStar Credit Union announces winter storm watch branch closures

VyStar Credit Union distributed the following notice of branch closures, including Marietta and Smyrna branches:

VyStar Credit Union Winter Storm Branch Closures

VyStar Credit Union is closely monitoring the path of the winter storm approaching North Georgia and metro Atlanta. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday morning. The health and safety of our employees and members is our top priority. As the winter storm moves closer to the communities we serve, the following branches in Metro Atlanta will be closed on Friday, January 10:

Metro Atlanta Branch Closures:

· Marietta – 1155 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060

· Peachtree Corners – 5125 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

· Smyrna – 4575 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

· Stockbridge – 980 Eagles Landing Parkway, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281

· Suwanee – 3838 Johns Creek Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024

We expect to return to normal business hours on Monday, January 13. Members can access the latest updates about VyStar branch hours at vystarcu.org/weather.

Members can access and view your account information by:

· Using Magic*Touch, which is available 24/7, by calling 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289 (Option 0). To use this service, you must have your member number and a Magic*Touch PIN. Additional information can be found here.

· Using your VyStar debit card at one of our more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

We encourage members to download the VyStar Mobile app which is available for mobile phones on the App Store and Google Play Store. Members can use the app to access their accounts. Be sure to follow VyStar on Facebook and X to receive important information as it becomes available.