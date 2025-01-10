CobbLinc suspends service Friday and Saturday

Cobb County distributed the following notice that CobbLinc will suspend “all bus, paratransit, and microtransit services” on Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11:

In response to the impending winter storm and warnings of potentially hazardous or even “impossible” travel conditions, CobbLinc will suspend all bus, paratransit, and microtransit services on Friday and Saturday. Services are expected to resume on Sunday or as soon as road conditions are deemed safe. For additional details, [click here].

Cobb Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will begin pretreating roadways Thursday evening with a brine mixture. Once wintry precipitation begins, they will transition to a sand-and-salt mixture. The 135-member Road Maintenance Team will work in 12-hour shifts starting early Friday morning. For more information, [click here].

County officials strongly advise residents to avoid travel on Friday during the storm and to keep roadways clear for maintenance crews.

In addition, Cobb County Government facilities will close starting at 5 a.m. Friday through Saturday. Courts will also be closed on Friday, with the exception of the Magistrate Court’s warrant division, which will continue operations as scheduled.

Updates on the situation in Cobb County will be posted on cobbcounty.org and on this page.