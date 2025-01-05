Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 5, 2025, with a high near 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a very brief potential that exists for light freezing rain in northwest Georgia through mid morning. Little to no accumulation is expected before changing over to rain, and impacts are not anticipated.

The hazardous weather outlook states that a strong cold front is moving into Georgia, which will result in sharp temperature drops by next Tuesday.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:06 pm, 51 °F broken clouds Humidity 39 % Pressure 1021 mb Wind 8 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:44 am Sunset Sunset: 5:43 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 7 p.m, then showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Temperature rising to around 52 by 4 a.m. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 33 by 3 p.m. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 73 in 1950 28 in 1959 Min Temperature M 36 59 in 1950 3 in 1884 Avg Temperature M 44.7 66.0 in 1950 18.5 in 1959 Precipitation M 0.15 1.62 in 1966 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.1 0.1 in 1970 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 46 in 1959 0 in 1950 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1950 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.5 53.7 70.4 in 1997 28.2 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 33.5 36.1 56.8 in 1997 9.8 in 1928 Avg Temperature 43.0 44.9 63.6 in 1997 19.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.76 4.02 in 1936 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 87 101 229 in 1928 9 in 1997 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.5 53.7 70.4 in 1997 28.2 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 33.5 36.1 56.8 in 1997 9.8 in 1928 Avg Temperature 43.0 44.9 63.6 in 1997 19.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.76 4.02 in 1936 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.6 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2025 Total HDD (since July 1) 823 1091 1849 in 1977 674 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-03

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”