Strong cold front moving toward Georgia, with sharp temperature drop by Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Sunday, January 5. Light freezing rain is possible through mid-morning as a strong cold front advances toward northwest Georgia.

Significantly colder weather is expected by Tuesday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A very brief potential exists for light freezing rain in northwest Georgia through mid morning. Little to no accumulation is expected before changing over to rain, and impacts are not anticipated. Gusty rain showers with a few embedded rumbles of thunder will occur overnight in advance of a strong cold front. While severe weather is not expected, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall are possible within this activity tonight into early Monday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… A few snow showers are possible in north Georgia on Monday in the wake of a strong cold front, though no accumulation is expected. Significantly colder conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday with some potential for wintry precipitation for portions of the area Friday into Friday night.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

