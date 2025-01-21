Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

TOPICS:
Cobb weather January 21: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 21, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, with a high near 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to very cold temperatures, coupled with 10 mph winds, that will bring wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees across most of the state tonight. A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect area-wide.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
7:51 am, Jan 21, 2025
temperature icon 20°F
clear sky
Humidity 59 %
Pressure 1034 mb
Wind 6 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:41 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:57 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of snow, mainly between noon and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 21, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5476 in 192718 in 1985
Min TemperatureM3560 in 1982-8 in 1985
Avg TemperatureM44.766.0 in 19335.0 in 1985
PrecipitationM0.143.12 in 20170.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.00.8 in 19830.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM2 in 19830 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2060 in 19850 in 1933
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19330 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature49.453.765.4 in 190736.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature30.535.650.1 in 190719.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature39.944.657.7 in 190728.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.203.0815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall2.10.77.0 in 19820.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth25 in 19920 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)497428770 in 1977141 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature49.453.765.4 in 190736.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature30.535.650.1 in 190719.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature39.944.657.7 in 190728.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation2.203.0815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)2.11.17.0 in 19820.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)25 in 19920 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)123314182450 in 1977962 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-20
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-20
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-20
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-19
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.