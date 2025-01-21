Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, with a high near 31 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to very cold temperatures, coupled with 10 mph winds, that will bring wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees across most of the state tonight. A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect area-wide.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:51 am, 20 °F clear sky Humidity 59 % Pressure 1034 mb Wind 6 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:41 am Sunset Sunset: 5:57 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of flurries before noon, then a chance of snow, mainly between noon and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 21, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1927 18 in 1985 Min Temperature M 35 60 in 1982 -8 in 1985 Avg Temperature M 44.7 66.0 in 1933 5.0 in 1985 Precipitation M 0.14 3.12 in 2017 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.8 in 1983 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 2 in 1983 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 60 in 1985 0 in 1933 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1933 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.4 53.7 65.4 in 1907 36.5 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.5 35.6 50.1 in 1907 19.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 39.9 44.6 57.7 in 1907 28.0 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.20 3.08 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.7 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 5 in 1992 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 497 428 770 in 1977 141 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.4 53.7 65.4 in 1907 36.5 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.5 35.6 50.1 in 1907 19.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 39.9 44.6 57.7 in 1907 28.0 in 1977 Total Precipitation 2.20 3.08 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 1.1 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 5 in 1992 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1233 1418 2450 in 1977 962 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-20

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-20

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-20

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-19

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”