Low temperatures, steady winds across central and north Georgia with 5 to 15-degree wind chill

This morning, January 21, 2025, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia. A winter storm is expected in central Georgia and portions of north Georgia, and wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees are expected.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect area-wide until 9 a.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Very cold temperatures, coupled with 10 mph winds, will bring wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees across north and central Georgia early this morning. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect area-wide until 9 AM. A winter storm is forecast to impact central and portions of north Georgia today through early Wednesday. Snow is expected to be the dominant precipitation type. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of central Georgia and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued north of the warning area into portions of north Georgia. Please see the latest Winter Weather Message product (WSWFFC) for more details and continue to monitor for future updates. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Bitterly cold conditions are expected once again early Wednesday morning, with wind chills of 0-10 degrees in north Georgia and 5-15 degrees in central Georgia. Patches of snow and ice on area roadways will continue to make driving hazardous is some areas, particularly in central Georgia and along less-traveled secondary roadways.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

