Volunteers turn out for two MLK Day events in Mableton

Photo above: volunteers at Word of Faith MLK Day litter cleanup

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs passed along reports and photos from two MLK Day litter cleanup events in Mableton, where volunteers braved the cold to help make the community a better place.

Friends of the Covered Bridge litter cleanup

The first cleanup report submitted by Barry was a report and photos by Mableton City Councilwoman Patricia Auch.

Auch wrote:

Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others? ‘” In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers came out this morning in 18° weather to remove roadside litter from the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District. Thank you to all the volunteers for demonstrating the strength of community and the power of service.

Word Of Faith litter cleanup on Riverside Parkway

Barry submitted the following report and photos: