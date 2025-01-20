Volunteers turn out for two MLK Day events in Mableton

Photo above: volunteers at Word of Faith MLK Day litter cleanup
Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs passed along reports and photos from two MLK Day litter cleanup events in Mableton, where volunteers braved the cold to help make the community a better place.
Friends of the Covered Bridge litter cleanup
The first cleanup report submitted by Barry was a report and photos by Mableton City Councilwoman Patricia Auch.
Auch wrote:
Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others? ‘” In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers came out this morning in 18° weather to remove roadside litter from the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District. Thank you to all the volunteers for demonstrating the strength of community and the power of service.
Word Of Faith litter cleanup on Riverside Parkway
Barry submitted the following report and photos:
The Word Of Faith pastors and church members along with Keep Cobb Beautiful and the Lions Club showed up bundled up in layers to remove 54 bags from Riverside Pkwy, South Service Road, Lansky Werber Road and City View Road. The cold weather had us worried. Pastor Corey mentioned that “Dr Martin Luther King went through a lot of uncomfortable times on our behalf, we can brave the cold to honor him”. Once we got active, the cold was not a big problem. It was a fun and productive morning. We appreciate the Word Of Faith Church for arranging this litter cleanup and giving us a chance to display our appreciate to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
