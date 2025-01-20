Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 10 to January 16

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 20, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

AUNTIE ANNE’S

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL KIOSK 5530, STORAGE STR41 ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002696
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

ZAXBY’S #51401

  • 3405 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6426
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001669
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

PIASTRA

  • 45 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001992
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SKY RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL

  • 5590 MABLETON PKWY STE 200 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001777
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

BURGER KING #9654

  • 2495 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000858
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-17245C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SHAI-KARR EATERY

  • 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003783
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

D’CUBAN CAFE

  • 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003814
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

MONTICELLO

  • 2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1201
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004192
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • 3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004347
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

RISE COFFEE & TEA

  • 4651 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 108 ROSWELL, GA 30075-5737
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004359
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – BASE

  • 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005146
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – MOBILE

  • 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005147
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SMOKEHOUSE Q

  • 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005360
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

THREE ROSES TAVERN

  • 105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005497
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

  • 3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005905
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #681

  • 2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006334
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

KAPOW SUSHI & THAI

  • 3101 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006569
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

UNWINE’D & TAP

  • 3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1095
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001979
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

OWLZ PUB

  • 3655 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2026
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001681
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

MUSS & TURNER’S

  • 1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 309 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-14744
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

SPRING RESTAURANT

  • 90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002299
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA

  • 26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001670
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

MARLOW’S TAVERN

  • 1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 208 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2946
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-26490
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

MIRKO PASTA

  • 1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-27787
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

  • 70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000197
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

BAY BREEZE SEAFOOD

  • 1440 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3166
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8762C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

  • 3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004391
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

SUBWAY #54123

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004738
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

TACOS DEL CHAVO

  • 3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005011
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

STARBUCKS

  • 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC 19 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005046
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

EL PALENQUE EVENT HALL

  • 1477 ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30062-3700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005105
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

CHICK-FIL-A / SPRAYBERRY FSU

  • 2530 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5777
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005920
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

  • 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 814 MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006135
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!COFY

  • 1600 KENNESAW DUE W STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006609
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

ORIENTAL CAFE

  • 2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006628
  • Last Inspection Score: 77
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!GIANNI & MACS RISTORANTE PIAZZA NOSTRA

  • 85 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006731
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

  • 1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006840
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

  • 1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE E/115 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006841
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

PIZZA SPOT THE

  • 1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000509
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22934C
  • Last Inspection Score: 98
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

TAQUERIA MORELOS

  • 1300 ATLANTA RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3934
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000567
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

HONG KONG STAR

  • 3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000228
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

ZAXBY’S

  • 1347 CHURCH STREET EXT E MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000252
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

  • 666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2338
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q

  • 1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2392
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

COME-N-GET IT

  • 1409 CHURCH ST STE E MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-25033C
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

  • 789 CHURCH ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003959
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SUBWAY

  • 2475 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2566
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004068
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

  • 19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004403
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

GUSTO!

  • 688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004743
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SWEET MAGNOLIA CATERING

  • 2805 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3902
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005165
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

YOUR PIE SMYRNA

  • 2440 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2077
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005207
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SEVEN SPORTS BAR

  • 1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR BLDG 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005983
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

!!CHICK-FIL-A

  • 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006239
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006292
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

!!VEGAN VIBE FUSION

  • 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006658
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MAYAN KITCHEN

  • 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006704
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

CHEZ MBAPPE

  • 3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006762
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

