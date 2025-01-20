Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 10 to January 16

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

AUNTIE ANNE’S

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL KIOSK 5530, STORAGE STR41 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002696

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

ZAXBY’S #51401

3405 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001669

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

PIASTRA

45 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001992

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SKY RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL

5590 MABLETON PKWY STE 200 MABLETON, GA 30126-3303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001777

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

BURGER KING #9654

2495 DALLAS HWY MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000858

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

ZAXBY’S

750 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17245C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SHAI-KARR EATERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 115 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003783

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

D’CUBAN CAFE

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 116 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

MONTICELLO

2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1201

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004192

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004347

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

RISE COFFEE & TEA

4651 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 108 ROSWELL, GA 30075-5737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004359

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – BASE

1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005146

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SUMMER’S SNOBIZ – MOBILE

1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005147

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SMOKEHOUSE Q

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 118 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005360

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

THREE ROSES TAVERN

105 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1971

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005497

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

CHURCH’S TEXAS CHICKEN

3720 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5897

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005905

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

SMOOTHIE KING #681

2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006334

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

KAPOW SUSHI & THAI

3101 ROSWELL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062-5524

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006569

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2025

UNWINE’D & TAP

3901 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1095

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001979

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

OWLZ PUB

3655 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2026

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001681

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

MUSS & TURNER’S

1675 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE STE 309 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14744

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2025

SPRING RESTAURANT

90 MARIETTA WALK NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1929

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002299

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

STOCKYARD BURGERS MARIETTA

26 MILL ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001670

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

MARLOW’S TAVERN

1311 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 208 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2946

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26490

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

MIRKO PASTA

1281 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27787

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

70 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2291

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000197

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

BAY BREEZE SEAFOOD

1440 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3166

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8762C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

WENDY’S OF DALLAS

3442 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1835

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004391

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

SUBWAY #54123

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 201 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004738

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

TACOS DEL CHAVO

3055 N MAIN ST NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2787

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005011

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

STARBUCKS

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE SPC 19 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5120

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005046

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

EL PALENQUE EVENT HALL

1477 ROSWELL RD STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30062-3700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005105

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

CHICK-FIL-A / SPRAYBERRY FSU

2530 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5777

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005920

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 814 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006135

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!COFY

1600 KENNESAW DUE W STE 307 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006609

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

ORIENTAL CAFE

2860 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6834

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006628

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!GIANNI & MACS RISTORANTE PIAZZA NOSTRA

85 CHURCH ST MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006731

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006840

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

!!BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD STE E/115 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006841

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2025

PIZZA SPOT THE

1450 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-5775

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000509

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2270 AUSTELL RD SW STE 2 MARIETTA, GA 30008-4123

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22934C

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

TAQUERIA MORELOS

1300 ATLANTA RD SE STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3934

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000567

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

HONG KONG STAR

3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000228

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

ZAXBY’S

1347 CHURCH STREET EXT E MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2338

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q

1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2392

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

COME-N-GET IT

1409 CHURCH ST STE E MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25033C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

789 CHURCH ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003959

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SUBWAY

2475 DALLAS HWY SW STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2566

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004068

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004403

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

GUSTO!

688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004743

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SWEET MAGNOLIA CATERING

2805 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005165

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

YOUR PIE SMYRNA

2440 ATLANTA RD SE STE 100 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2077

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

SEVEN SPORTS BAR

1025 EAST WEST CONNECTOR BLDG 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005983

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

!!CHICK-FIL-A

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006239

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006292

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

!!VEGAN VIBE FUSION

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006658

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

MAYAN KITCHEN

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006704

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2025

CHEZ MBAPPE