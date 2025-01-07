Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with a high near 37 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 22 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:19 pm, 36 °F few clouds Humidity 56 % Pressure 1026 mb Wind 12 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 20% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:44 am Sunset Sunset: 5:44 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday

A chance of snow before 1 p.m, then rain and snow. High near 36. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 1 a.m, then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 7, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 72 in 1989 25 in 1884 Min Temperature M 36 65 in 1946 6 in 2014 Avg Temperature M 44.6 67.5 in 1946 16.0 in 2014 Precipitation M 0.15 3.48 in 1973 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 4.2 in 1988 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1996 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 49 in 2014 0 in 1998 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1946 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.8 53.7 69.6 in 1880 34.3 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 32.8 36.0 55.9 in 1880 16.7 in 1884 Avg Temperature 43.3 44.8 62.7 in 1880 26.1 in 1887 Total Precipitation 0.44 1.06 6.21 in 1883 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 129 141 270 in 1887 14 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.8 53.7 69.6 in 1880 34.3 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 32.8 36.0 55.9 in 1880 16.7 in 1884 Avg Temperature 43.3 44.8 62.7 in 1880 26.1 in 1887 Total Precipitation 0.44 1.06 6.21 in 1883 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.6 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2025 Total HDD (since July 1) 865 1132 1911 in 1977 718 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”