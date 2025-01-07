Mark Cheatham sworn in as Acworth Chief of Police

By Mark Woolsey

The City of Acworth has a new top law enforcer.

Major Mark Cheatham was sworn in as Chief of Police Monday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard II.

He replaces Jesse Evans, who left after a little more than two years to return to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office.

Cheatham joined the city’s police department in 2001 as an officer and worked his way up through the ranks.

Mayor Tommy Allegood praised Cheatham for his record and leadership, saying, “He has committed his career to making us better. We have complete confidence in his leadership and skills to continue to move us forward as an organization.”

Evans served as a prosecutor for over 20 years in the Cobb DA’s office and was also chief assistant district attorney in Paulding County before joining Acworth.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X Total employment, 2022 X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2022 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 600 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 356 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 75 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 427 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 45 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 455

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2,488.4 Population per square mile, 2010 2,477.6 Land area in square miles, 2020 9.02 Land area in square miles, 2010 8.24