Mark Cheatham sworn in as Acworth Chief of Police

TOPICS:
A sign stating News Brief alongside a broadcast icon

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 7, 2025

By Mark Woolsey

The City of Acworth has a new top law enforcer.

Major Mark Cheatham was sworn in as Chief of Police Monday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard II.

He replaces Jesse Evans, who left after a little more than two years to return to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office.

Cheatham joined the city’s police department in 2001 as an officer and worked his way up through the ranks.

Mayor Tommy Allegood praised Cheatham for his record and leadership, saying, “He has committed his career to making us better. We have complete confidence in his leadership and skills to continue to move us forward as an organization.”

Evans served as a prosecutor for over 20 years in the Cobb DA’s office and was also chief assistant district attorney in Paulding County before joining Acworth.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2022X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017600
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017356
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201775
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017427
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201745
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017455
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,488.4
Population per square mile, 20102,477.6
Land area in square miles, 20209.02
Land area in square miles, 20108.24
Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)22,379
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)22,464
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)-0.4%
Population, Census, April 1, 202022,440
Population, Census, April 1, 201020,425
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent4.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent25.4%
Persons 65 years and over, percent12.3%
Female persons, percent53.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent58.2%
Black alone, percent (a)(a)20.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent (a)(a)2.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent9.4%
Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)16.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent53.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2019-20231,194
Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-202317.7%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-202361.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023$309,800
Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023$1,680
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023$584
Median gross rent, 2019-2023$1,569
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2019-20238,327
Persons per household, 2019-20232.68
Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-202387.8%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-202327.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2019-202396.0%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-202389.2%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202390.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202332.9%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-20238.0%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent19.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202372.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202366.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)104,223
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)65,245
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)26,747
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)572,376
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$25,255
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-202330.7
Income & Poverty
Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$80,703
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$38,353
Persons in poverty, percent8.3%

Be the first to comment on "Mark Cheatham sworn in as Acworth Chief of Police"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.