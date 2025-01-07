Mark Cheatham sworn in as Acworth Chief of Police

By Mark Woolsey
The City of Acworth has a new top law enforcer.
Major Mark Cheatham was sworn in as Chief of Police Monday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard II.
He replaces Jesse Evans, who left after a little more than two years to return to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office.
Cheatham joined the city’s police department in 2001 as an officer and worked his way up through the ranks.
Mayor Tommy Allegood praised Cheatham for his record and leadership, saying, “He has committed his career to making us better. We have complete confidence in his leadership and skills to continue to move us forward as an organization.”
Evans served as a prosecutor for over 20 years in the Cobb DA’s office and was also chief assistant district attorney in Paulding County before joining Acworth.
About the City of Acworth
Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|600
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|356
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|75
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|427
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|45
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|455
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|8.24
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|22,379
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|22,464
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|-0.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|25.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|58.2%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|20.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|9.4%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|16.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|1,194
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|61.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$309,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,680
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$584
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,569
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|8,327
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.68
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|87.8%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|96.0%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|89.2%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|90.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|32.9%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|8.0%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|19.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|72.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|66.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|104,223
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|65,245
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|26,747
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|572,376
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$25,255
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|30.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$80,703
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$38,353
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.3%
