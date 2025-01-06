Hope House warming shelter open Jan. 6-10 due to approaching frigid temperatures

The following notice was posted to the Cobb County website announcing that MUST Ministries Hope House winter warming shelter is opening January 6-10 due to the expected extreme temperatures as the cold front hits:

Latest Update:

Please be advised that Hope House will be opening its doors over the next 5 days, January 6 – 10, in anticipation of the inclement weather. We will be providing shelter services for women, children and men. The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Warming Shelter Information:



MUST Ministries will typically open its Hope House Shelter winter warming shelter when overnight low temperatures are expected to fall below 35 degrees.