Hope House warming shelter open Jan. 6-10 due to approaching frigid temperatures

Articles of winter clothing: a down coat, a scarf, and a wool cap, along with a mercury thermometer and the Cobb County Courier logo

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 6, 2025

The following notice was posted to the Cobb County website announcing that MUST Ministries Hope House winter warming shelter is opening January 6-10 due to the expected extreme temperatures as the cold front hits:

Latest Update:
Please be advised that Hope House will be opening its doors over the next 5 days, January 6 – 10, in anticipation of the inclement weather.   We will be providing shelter services for women, children and men. The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Warming Shelter Information:

MUST Ministries will typically open its Hope House Shelter winter warming shelter when overnight low temperatures are expected to fall below 35 degrees. 

The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Cobb County is partnering with MUST Ministries to provide transportation to individuals needing winter warming shelter services.

Pickup location:
Reflections of Trinity
4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127

Pickup times: 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Bus vouchersare available at the following locations from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. when the warming shelter is open:

HOPE Family Resource Center
6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116
Mableton, GA 30126

Family Life Restoration Center
6105 Mableton Pkwy
Mableton, GA 30126

