Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, with a high near 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Wind Advisory that is in effect for much of north Georgia. Winds will also likely remain strong and gusty across elevations of 2000 feet and higher overnight and early Sunday.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Widespread frost, mainly after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 78 in 2022 25 in 1928 Min Temperature M 36 68 in 2022 7 in 1928 Avg Temperature M 45.1 73.0 in 2022 16.0 in 1928 Precipitation M 0.15 1.37 in 1955 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1964 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 49 in 1928 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 53.8 78.0 in 2022 25.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature M 36.3 68.0 in 2022 7.0 in 1928 Avg Temperature M 45.1 73.0 in 2022 16.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation M 0.15 1.37 in 1955 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth M – 1 in 1964 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) M 20 49 in 1928 0 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) M 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 53.8 78.0 in 2022 25.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature M 36.3 68.0 in 2022 7.0 in 1928 Avg Temperature M 45.1 73.0 in 2022 16.0 in 1928 Total Precipitation M 0.15 1.37 in 1955 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.4 3.1 in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 736 1010 1724 in 1977 573 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) M 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-31

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-31

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-31

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-31

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”