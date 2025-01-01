Wind advisory issued for New Year’s morning

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County on January 1, 2025.

The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. this morning, but winds will likely remain strong at elevations of over 2,000 feet overnight and through Sunday (for reference, the highest point in Cobb County, Kennesaw Mountain, reaches around 1,800 feet).

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of north Georgia until 7 am this morning. Winds will likely remain strong and gusty across elevations of 2000 feet and higher overnight and early Sunday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday… Some accumulating snowfall may be possible in primarily the north Georgia mountains Sunday night into Monday. There is still uncertainty around the track of this system which will have large impacts on any potential snowfall, so please continue to monitor for future updates.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.