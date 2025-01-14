Cobb County announces election for Civil Service Board: Post 5

Are you interested in representing the rights of Cobb County employees?

Cobb County announced that an election will be held for Post 5 on the Cobb County Civil Service Board. This post is decided with a secret ballot election by all the employees of Cobb County who are at that time under the civil service system.

The announcement gave the following information:

Election Notice: Cobb County Civil Service Board Election (Post #5) Election Dates Primary Election: Feb. 24 , at 8 a.m. – Mar. 9 , at 5 p.m.

, at 8 a.m. – , at 5 p.m. Runoff (if needed): Mar. 14 , at 8 a.m. – Mar. 28 , at 5 p.m.

, at 8 a.m. – , at 5 p.m. This election is for a four-year term starting April 1. Candidate Qualifications

If you’re ready to step up as a candidate for Post #5, here’s what you need to know: Must have been a Cobb County resident for at least two years prior to taking office. Cannot hold any other federal, state, county, or municipal salaried public office or position during the term or six months before qualifying. Must not have a family member employed by or holding an elected/appointed position in Cobb County during the term or the six months prior to election. Qualifying Period

When: Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

Where: Cobb County Human Resources, The David Hankerson Building, 100 Cherokee St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30090 This is your opportunity to represent and advocate for Cobb County employees. For more information, contact Cobb County Human Resources at (770) 528-1187.

What does the Cobb County Civil Service Board do?

According to the document RULES AND STANDARDS OF THE COBB COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE BOARD, published in 1996 and amended in 2015, the role of the board is: