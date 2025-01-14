Cobb County announces election for Civil Service Board: Post 5

Are you interested in representing the rights of Cobb County employees?
Cobb County announced that an election will be held for Post 5 on the Cobb County Civil Service Board. This post is decided with a secret ballot election by all the employees of Cobb County who are at that time under the civil service system.
The announcement gave the following information:
Election Notice: Cobb County Civil Service Board Election (Post #5)
Election Dates
- Primary Election: Feb. 24, at 8 a.m. – Mar. 9, at 5 p.m.
- Runoff (if needed): Mar. 14, at 8 a.m. – Mar. 28, at 5 p.m.
- This election is for a four-year term starting April 1.
Candidate Qualifications
If you’re ready to step up as a candidate for Post #5, here’s what you need to know:
- Must have been a Cobb County resident for at least two years prior to taking office.
- Cannot hold any other federal, state, county, or municipal salaried public office or position during the term or six months before qualifying.
- Must not have a family member employed by or holding an elected/appointed position in Cobb County during the term or the six months prior to election.
Qualifying Period
When: Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day
Where: Cobb County Human Resources, The David Hankerson Building, 100 Cherokee St., Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30090
This is your opportunity to represent and advocate for Cobb County employees.
For more information, contact Cobb County Human Resources at (770) 528-1187.
What does the Cobb County Civil Service Board do?
According to the document RULES AND STANDARDS OF THE COBB COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE BOARD, published in 1996 and amended in 2015, the role of the board is:
A. To represent the interest of the public in the improvement of personnel administration in the
departments covered by the Civil Service System.
B. To hear appeals from any civil service employee, who claims to have been improperly
suspended, demoted, discharged, unlawfully discriminated against, or improperly dismissed
or adversely affected pursuant to a reduction-in-force.
- The Board’s authority regarding an appeal by an employee who claims he or she was
dismissed or adversely affected due to a reduction- in-force shall be limited to
whether the action was in fact due to shortage of work, shortage of funds,
abolishment of position, or other material changes in duties or organization to reduce
the overall staff of the organization.
- In conducting hearings and rendering decisions, the board shall determine whether
the appointing authority, department head or person whose action is being appealed
had authority to exercise such action and did exercise such action for cause within the
Rules and Standards of the Civil Service Board. If so found, the board shall affirm
the action of the appointing authority. In the event that the board finds that the action
appealed is contrary to the Rules and Standards of the Civil Service Board, the board
shall reverse such an action. The board shall not modify the terms and conditions of
said action of the person, appointing authority or department head, but may in its
order of affirmance or reversal make recommendations of disposition which shall
have persuasive force only.
- In addition, the board may recommend amendments to the Rules and Standards of the
Civil Service Board to the governing authority, so as to carry forth purposes of such
recommendation disposition, and when such rules and standards have been approved
and adopted by the governing authority of Cobb County, they shall be binding upon
all parties affected by the civil service.
