Marietta opting out of HB 581 homestead exemption

The City of Marietta has announced its intention to opt out of the Georgia homestead tax exemption created with the passage and signing into law of House Bill 581.

Three public hearings have been scheduled to gather input and fulfill the legal requirements before a final vote.

The hearings will occur in the Council Chambers at Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, on January 28 at 4:45 p.m., February 12 at 6:30 p.m., and February 25 at 4:45 p.m. A Special Called City Council meeting will follow the final hearing on February 25, where officials will cast the deciding vote.

The city proposes to maintain its long-standing floating homestead exemption, which has existed for 23 years.

This exemption freezes a home’s taxable value at its purchase value, protecting homeowners from rising property taxes due to market appreciation. The new state exemption under HB 581, while similar, includes annual increases tied to inflation, resulting in higher taxable values and potentially greater costs for homeowners.

In the announcement on the city’s website, Marietta’s leaders state the city’s existing exemption is more favorable to homeowners, guaranteeing lower property taxes for residents compared to the state option.

Opting out of HB 581 also eliminates unnecessary administrative expenses and preserves efficiency within the city’s operations, according to the city’s announcement.

The city presented the following hypothetical, estimating that a home with a base year taxable home value of $350,000 results in a tax bill of $657 in both year 1 and year 5 under Marietta’s existing exemption but taxes of $725 in year 5 under the state’s plan, assuming an annual inflation rate of 2.5 percent.

Under HB 581, local governments have until March 1, 2025, to opt out of the state exemption.

Residents can apply for or learn more about the city’s homestead exemption by visiting Marietta City Hall or the city’s website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.

Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the Western and Atlantic Railroad expansion in the 1830s.

Marietta was a strategic location during the Civil War, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.

In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.

The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:

Ward 1 : Cheryl Richardson

: Cheryl Richardson Ward 2 : Griffin L. Chalfant

: Griffin L. Chalfant Ward 3 : Johnny Walker

: Johnny Walker Ward 4 : G.A. (Andy) Morris

: G.A. (Andy) Morris Ward 5 : M. Carlyle Kent

: M. Carlyle Kent Ward 6 : Andre L. Sims

: Andre L. Sims Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein

This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Population Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023) 62,769 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023) 61,073 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023) 2.8% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60,972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56,579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.0% Persons under 18 years, percent 20.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 14.2% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 45.3% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 30.8% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 1.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 2.1% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 8.6% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 18.8% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 42.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2018-2022 2,377 Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022 17.2%

Housing Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022 46.2% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022 $376,400 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022 $2,050 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022 $569 Median gross rent, 2018-2022 $1,372 Building Permits, 2023 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2018-2022 24,403 Persons per household, 2018-2022 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022 79.1% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022 24.3% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022 91.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 88.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022 45.8% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022 6.7% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 21.6%

Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 67.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022 61.1% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 282,938 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2,324,868 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 492,100 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2,099,654 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $34,643 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022 27.3 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $67,589 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022 $40,767 Persons in poverty, percent 12.8%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2022 X Total employment, 2022 X Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2021 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 3,152 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,993 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 505 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 2,146 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 193 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 2,443