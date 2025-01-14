Marietta opting out of HB 581 homestead exemption

The City of Marietta has announced its intention to opt out of the Georgia homestead tax exemption created with the passage and signing into law of House Bill 581.
Three public hearings have been scheduled to gather input and fulfill the legal requirements before a final vote.
The hearings will occur in the Council Chambers at Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence St NE, Marietta, GA 30060, on January 28 at 4:45 p.m., February 12 at 6:30 p.m., and February 25 at 4:45 p.m. A Special Called City Council meeting will follow the final hearing on February 25, where officials will cast the deciding vote.
The city proposes to maintain its long-standing floating homestead exemption, which has existed for 23 years.
This exemption freezes a home’s taxable value at its purchase value, protecting homeowners from rising property taxes due to market appreciation. The new state exemption under HB 581, while similar, includes annual increases tied to inflation, resulting in higher taxable values and potentially greater costs for homeowners.
In the announcement on the city’s website, Marietta’s leaders state the city’s existing exemption is more favorable to homeowners, guaranteeing lower property taxes for residents compared to the state option.
Opting out of HB 581 also eliminates unnecessary administrative expenses and preserves efficiency within the city’s operations, according to the city’s announcement.
The city presented the following hypothetical, estimating that a home with a base year taxable home value of $350,000 results in a tax bill of $657 in both year 1 and year 5 under Marietta’s existing exemption but taxes of $725 in year 5 under the state’s plan, assuming an annual inflation rate of 2.5 percent.
Under HB 581, local governments have until March 1, 2025, to opt out of the state exemption.
Residents can apply for or learn more about the city’s homestead exemption by visiting Marietta City Hall or the city’s website.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.
Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the Western and Atlantic Railroad expansion in the 1830s.
Marietta was a strategic location during the Civil War, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.
In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.
The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:
- Ward 1: Cheryl Richardson
- Ward 2: Griffin L. Chalfant
- Ward 3: Johnny Walker
- Ward 4: G.A. (Andy) Morris
- Ward 5: M. Carlyle Kent
- Ward 6: Andre L. Sims
- Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein
This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1349756
