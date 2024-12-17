Cobb BOC to meet with cities to discuss new Georgia property tax law

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will host a meeting with representatives of the city governments within the county to discuss the ramifications of new Georgia law, which creates a homestead exemption and local option sales tax for those localities not opting out.

The meeting is tomorrow, Wednesday December 18 at 10 a.m.

The law enacting the bill was HB 581, and a constitutional amendment to enable the law passed in the November general election.

This meeting can be watched via CobbTV at https://youtube.com/live/_yscAOxCR2c

The announcement of the meeting on the county website described HB 581 as follows:

This legislation authorizes a statewide floating homestead exemption for all local governments including an opt-out provision, and revises the tax estimate, three-year lock, sales ratio study, and settlement conference statutes. It also simplifies the local sales tax cap and creates a new type of local sales tax for property tax relief.

Further places to read about HB 581

Ballotpedia ran a description of HB 581, and the November referendum results that enabled it.

You can read HB 581 as it was passed by the House and Senate and signed into law here.

Although the bill is complex, before the general election, Decaturish published an informative article on the intent and nuts and bolts of the law.

The Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association ran a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sheet explaining Georgia HB 581.