Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 14, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 26 degrees.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:59 am, Jan 14, 2025
temperature icon 29°F
clear sky
Humidity 73 %
Pressure 1028 mb
Wind 10 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:50 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph. 

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. 

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-12-01553143-70
2024-12-02513241.5-8.30
2024-12-03453037.5-12.10
2024-12-04542740.5-8.90
2024-12-05583144.5-4.7T
2024-12-06462435-140
2024-12-07583044-4.80
2024-12-08623749.50.9T
2024-12-096549578.60.34
2024-12-10686365.517.31.4
2024-12-1164385130.43
2024-12-12533242.5-5.30
2024-12-135937480.30
2024-12-145943513.50
2024-12-15514347-0.30.03
2024-12-166745568.90
2024-12-17745062150
2024-12-18735262.515.7T
2024-12-19594250.53.80
2024-12-20593647.510
2024-12-21473239.5-6.90
2024-12-22493039.5-6.70
2024-12-23503140.5-5.60
2024-12-2460324600
2024-12-25603748.52.70
2024-12-26524347.51.80.03
2024-12-275143471.40.39
2024-12-285547515.50.5
2024-12-2965556014.60.86
2024-12-30674656.511.30
2024-12-31724960.515.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 14, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5477 in 201724 in 1968
Min TemperatureM3565 in 193213 in 1982
Avg TemperatureM44.568.5 in 193221.5 in 1982
PrecipitationM0.151.60 in 19440.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.11.2 in 19820.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM2 in 20110 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M2143 in 19820 in 2017
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19320 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.653.665.7 in 200536.8 in 1918
Avg Min Temperature30.035.752.0 in 188020.2 in 2010
Avg Temperature38.844.758.6 in 188029.1 in 1918
Total Precipitation1.502.087.52 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall2.10.57.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth23 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)338285500 in 191887 in 1880
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature47.653.665.7 in 200536.8 in 1918
Avg Min Temperature30.035.752.0 in 188020.2 in 2010
Avg Temperature38.844.758.6 in 188029.1 in 1918
Total Precipitation1.502.087.52 in 18830.00 in 1902
Total Snowfall (since July 1)2.10.97.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)23 in 20110 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)107412752153 in 1977869 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.