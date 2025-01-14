Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 26 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:59 am, 29 °F clear sky Humidity 73 % Pressure 1028 mb Wind 10 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:50 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 14, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 77 in 2017 24 in 1968 Min Temperature M 35 65 in 1932 13 in 1982 Avg Temperature M 44.5 68.5 in 1932 21.5 in 1982 Precipitation M 0.15 1.60 in 1944 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.1 1.2 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2011 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 21 43 in 1982 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1932 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.6 53.6 65.7 in 2005 36.8 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 30.0 35.7 52.0 in 1880 20.2 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.8 44.7 58.6 in 1880 29.1 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.08 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.5 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 338 285 500 in 1918 87 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 47.6 53.6 65.7 in 2005 36.8 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 30.0 35.7 52.0 in 1880 20.2 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.8 44.7 58.6 in 1880 29.1 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.50 2.08 7.52 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 0.9 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1074 1275 2153 in 1977 869 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”