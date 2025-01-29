Cobb Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident with injuries on South Cobb Drive

By Mark Woolsey

A Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured during a several-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Cobb Police say that shortly before 11 a.m. Deputy Wyland of the sheriff’s office was heading eastbound on Leader Road at South Cobb Dr. A news release says Wyland, driving a marked gray 2022 Ford Explorer, made a left turn and entered the path of a black 2023 Subaru Crosstrek which had been headed southbound on South Cobb toward Leader. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Charles Novela, 56, of Marietta.

Police say the front of the Subaru collided with the left side of the Ford.

Two other vehicles were subsequently struck, a black 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Michelle Pack, 52 of Marietta and a silver 2022 Toyota Tacoma. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ovidio Samora, 42 of Austell. Both the Tahoe and Tacoma were traveling north on South Cobb Drive when they were hit as the result of the first collision.

Both Deputy Wyland and Pack were taken by ambulance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Novela and Samora weren’t hurt.

The Cobb Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit (STEP). Is investigating. It was unclear whether any tickets were issued because of the accident. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office couldn’t be reached for comment late Tuesday.

Anybody with information’s requested to call Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.