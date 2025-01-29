KSU’s Bailey School of Music to present its 2025 Collage Concert

Kennesaw State University distributed the following news release:

Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will present the 2025 Collage Concert on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 and 8 p.m. The Concert will be held in Morgan Hall at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center on the Kennesaw campus.

A season highlight, the Collage Concert is the signature showcase of the Bailey School of Music, featuring over 250 student and faculty performers in jazz, orchestra, choir, band, percussion, chamber groups, and more. The performance takes a rapid-fire approach, with musical selections moving quickly in succession, from one group to another without pauses for clapping, making for a rousing, nonstop evening of music.

This year, it is also designated as KSU’s 2025 President’s Concert, as KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig will help patrons celebrate the naming of the Robert S. Geer Family College of the Arts. First announced Jan. 8, the naming of the Geer College of the Arts (GCA) is thanks to a transformational benefactor, Robert S. “Bob” Geer. Mr. Geer’s bequest, valued at over $10 million, will positively impact all GCA students in life-changing ways.

“The naming of a college is one of the highest and most distinguished honors bestowed by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. What a fitting tribute to Mr. Geer and his legacy on the arts and arts education at Kennesaw State,” said Schwaig. “The Collage Concert will be a great celebration of Mr. Geer, the Bailey School of Music, and the arts at KSU, and I invite our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the community to join us.”

Along with the official announcement, a special tribute is planned to honor Mr. Geer, who passed away in 2024, just shy of his 100th birthday. Mr. Geer believed in –and encouraged –a lifelong love of learning, made possible by financially supporting the students in their endeavors.

It is particularly fitting, then, that Mr. Geer would be honored—and the new name celebrated—at the only BSOM concert designed specifically to raise funds to support student scholarships.

The 2025 Collage Concert will be held on Sat., Feb. 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available online or by calling 470-578-6650. Bring a friend for free with code GEER25 (case sensitive).

