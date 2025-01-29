South Cobb Regional Library’s shades of love

By Kelly Johnson

For February 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL)’s steadfast commitment to its community presents itself through an ensemble of events.

For starters, SCRL continues its one-hour long weekend English Classes for Spanish Speakers and is open to those whose first language is Spanish and want to improve their English. (Class registration is required.) Then, in preparation for the tax season, the library teams up with AARP (from February 3rd to April 14th) to offer Free AARP Tax-Aide; this volunteer run service requires an appointment, which may be made in-person or online, either through AARP’s website or by email.

As February is also Black History Month and the month of love, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled two Monthly Movie Matinees. 2022’s biographical drama of Mamie Till’s pursuit of justice in Till shows first, on the 7th; and 1996’s romantic crime film, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet shows on the 14th. Each viewing is on a Friday and starts at 3 PM.

Finally, the staple of children and family programs, such as Read to Koda or any Storytime event, fills the month for South Cobb Regional Library. The library’s dedication to fostering a love of reading in young minds demonstrates its love of community.

In addition, here are some key events that will promote community connections through watercoloring, birding, and escapism:

Adult Art Night , Wednesday, February 4 th at 5:00 PM.

, Wednesday, February 4 at 5:00 PM. Valentine’s Day Party , Friday, February 14 th at 10:30 AM.

, Friday, February 14 at 10:30 AM. Backyard Birding and Making Suet , Wednesday, February 19 th at 11:00 AM.

, Wednesday, February 19 at 11:00 AM. Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here;

and follow CCPLS on Facebook.

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 16, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 17, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 14:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along







February 18, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time



14:00 – 16:00 Lego Build







February 19, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime



11:00 – 12:00 Backyard Birding and Making Suet







February 20, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play







February 21, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Alphabet Storytime



13:00 – 14:00 Heart Health Matters







February 22, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime (Rescheduled from January 11, 2025)



13:00 – 14:00 CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)









FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 23, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









February 24, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 14:00 Free AARP Tax-Aide



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]



18:30 – 19:00 Evening Storytime







February 25, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time







February 26, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime







February 27, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









February 28, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









