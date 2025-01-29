South Cobb Regional Library’s shades of love

By Kelly Johnson
For February 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL)’s steadfast commitment to its community presents itself through an ensemble of events.
For starters, SCRL continues its one-hour long weekend English Classes for Spanish Speakers and is open to those whose first language is Spanish and want to improve their English. (Class registration is required.) Then, in preparation for the tax season, the library teams up with AARP (from February 3rd to April 14th) to offer Free AARP Tax-Aide; this volunteer run service requires an appointment, which may be made in-person or online, either through AARP’s website or by email.
As February is also Black History Month and the month of love, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled two Monthly Movie Matinees. 2022’s biographical drama of Mamie Till’s pursuit of justice in Till shows first, on the 7th; and 1996’s romantic crime film, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet shows on the 14th. Each viewing is on a Friday and starts at 3 PM.
Finally, the staple of children and family programs, such as Read to Koda or any Storytime event, fills the month for South Cobb Regional Library. The library’s dedication to fostering a love of reading in young minds demonstrates its love of community.
In addition, here are some key events that will promote community connections through watercoloring, birding, and escapism:
- Adult Art Night, Wednesday, February 4th at 5:00 PM.
- Valentine’s Day Party, Friday, February 14th at 10:30 AM.
- Backyard Birding and Making Suet, Wednesday, February 19th at 11:00 AM.
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here;
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
|14:00 – 16:00
|Waist beads, bracelets, and bonding at South Cobb
|February 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|February 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|15:30 – 16:30
|Family Crafternoon
|17:00 – 19:00
|Adult Art Night
|February 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Bubble Dance Party
|February 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|February 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Till)
|February 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|February 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|February 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|February 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 15:30
|Teen Crafting Hour
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|February 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Valentine’s Day Party
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Romeo and Juliet)
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|February 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|February 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|14:00 – 16:00
|Lego Build
|February 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 12:00
|Backyard Birding and Making Suet
|February 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|February 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Alphabet Storytime
|13:00 – 14:00
|Heart Health Matters
|February 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime (Rescheduled from January 11, 2025)
|13:00 – 14:00
|CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
FEBRUARY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 14:00
|Free AARP Tax-Aide
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|February 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|February 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
