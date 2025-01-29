South Cobb Regional Library’s shades of love

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 29, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

For February 2025, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL)’s steadfast commitment to its community presents itself through an ensemble of events.

For starters, SCRL continues its one-hour long weekend English Classes for Spanish Speakers and is open to those whose first language is Spanish and want to improve their English. (Class registration is required.) Then, in preparation for the tax season, the library teams up with AARP (from February 3rd to April 14th) to offer Free AARP Tax-Aide; this volunteer run service requires an appointment, which may be made in-person or online, either through AARP’s website or by email.

As February is also Black History Month and the month of love, South Cobb Regional Library has scheduled two Monthly Movie Matinees. 2022’s biographical drama of Mamie Till’s pursuit of justice in Till shows first, on the 7th; and 1996’s romantic crime film, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet shows on the 14th. Each viewing is on a Friday and starts at 3 PM.

Finally, the staple of children and family programs, such as Read to Koda or any Storytime event, fills the month for South Cobb Regional Library. The library’s dedication to fostering a love of reading in young minds demonstrates its love of community.

In addition, here are some key events that will promote community connections through watercoloring, birding, and escapism:

  • Adult Art Night, Wednesday, February 4th at 5:00 PM.
  • Valentine’s Day Party, Friday, February 14th at 10:30 AM.
  • Backyard Birding and Making Suet, Wednesday, February 19th at 11:00 AM.
  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, February 24th at 6:00 PM.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)


14:00 – 16:00Waist beads, bracelets, and bonding at South Cobb




February 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30 Paws to Read: Read to Koda




February 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


15:30 – 16:30Family Crafternoon


17:00 – 19:00Adult Art Night




February 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Bubble Dance Party




February 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids




February 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Till)
February 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along








February 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




February 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




February 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 15:30Teen Crafting Hour


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion




February 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:00Valentine’s Day Party


15:00 – 17:30
Monthly Movie Matinee (Romeo and Juliet)


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




February 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along




February 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


14:00 – 16:00Lego Build




February 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 12:00Backyard Birding and Making Suet




February 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




February 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Alphabet Storytime


13:00 – 14:00Heart Health Matters




February 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime (Rescheduled from January 11, 2025)


13:00 – 14:00CLASES DE INGLÉS BÁSICO PARA HISPANOHABLANTES (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)




FEBRUARY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




February 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 14:00Free AARP Tax-Aide


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




February 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time




February 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




February 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




February 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

