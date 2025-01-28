First Christian Church of Mableton adopt-a-mile cleanup on Old Alabama Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos on the First Christian Church of Mableton adopt-a-mile litter cleanup of Old Alabama Road:

The First Christian Church of Mableton hosted their first 2025 adopt-a-mile litter cleanup of Old Alabama Road. With help from the church members, Friends Of Mableton, Lions Club and City Councilwoman Patricia Auch, we removed the litter fairly quickly. They also removed 18 bags of litter from Whispering Pines Road and 22 bags of litter from Fontaine Road. All together, they shed our roadways of 48 bags of litter. Hopefully, those roads will stay looking good for a while. If you are interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Barry at barryk2010@comcast and he can send you all of the information. It is a fun and rewarding way to get some exercise while improving your community.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

