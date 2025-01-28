Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with a high near 55 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a freezing fog advisory that is in effect for portions of north Georgia. Areas of freezing fog may lead to minor ice accumulations on elevated surfaces and overpasses.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:54 am, 31 °F few clouds Humidity 89 % Pressure 1020 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 20% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:37 am Sunset Sunset: 6:04 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost, mainly between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

Showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 28, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 73 in 1999 19 in 1897 Min Temperature M 36 58 in 1882 4 in 1940 Avg Temperature M 45.3 64.0 in 1911 12.5 in 1897 Precipitation M 0.15 1.89 in 1918 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 2.6 in 2014 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 5 in 1940 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 52 in 1897 1 in 1911 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.3 53.9 63.6 in 1950 37.7 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 29.3 35.6 47.0 in 1937 20.7 in 1977 Avg Temperature 38.8 44.7 54.7 in 1950 29.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 2.63 4.13 15.81 in 1883 0.59 in 1907 Total Snowfall 3.2 0.9 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 702 568 992 in 1940 281 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 48.3 53.9 63.6 in 1950 37.7 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 29.3 35.6 47.0 in 1937 20.7 in 1977 Avg Temperature 38.8 44.7 54.7 in 1950 29.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 2.63 4.13 15.81 in 1883 0.59 in 1907 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.3 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1438 1558 2657 in 1977 1053 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”