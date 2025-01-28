Freezing fog advisory issued for north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Freezing fog can form slick patches on elevated surfaces and overpasses.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A freezing fog advisory is in effect for portions of north Georgia. Areas of freezing fog may lead to minor ice accumulations on elevated surfaces and overpasses. Further south on the north and west sides of the metro, freezing fog is very patchy but could have similar impacts where it does develop, especially in valleys, open fields, and near bodies of water. Fog should dissipate quickly after sunrise and temperatures should quickly rise above freezing. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… No hazardous weather is expected at this time. There is a chance for rain across north and central Georgia Friday and Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, generally across portions of central Georgia.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the freezing fog advisory:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

