Georgia gas prices continue to fall as crude oil stays below $100

According to AAA’s weekly report, Georgia gas prices continued their recent decline this week, offering some relief to drivers as broader inflation keeps household budgets under pressure.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia was $3.76 on Sunday, down 8 cents from a week ago and 25 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. However, the statewide average remains 90 cents higher than it was this time last year.

Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline costs Georgia drivers about $56.40.

“Gas prices in Georgia continue to decline, largely due to crude oil prices remaining below $100 per barrel; however, it’s unclear how long this trend will last, especially given ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With that in mind, the best approach is for drivers to stay mindful of fuel costs and look for ways to save at the pump whenever possible.” What about average rates at commercial EV charging stations? The average rate for charging at a commercial DC fast-charging station held steady at 42 cents per kilowatt hour, both nationally and in Georgia. Home charging, when available, is much cheaper, particularly if the vehicle is charged during off-peak hours. The amount varies by utility market, so check with your local electricity provider.





What is the price average in Cobb County?

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.75, about a cent below the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 10 cents from last week to $4.07, marking the third consecutive week of declines. AAA said prices are easing as crude oil remains low, though uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues to affect the market.

Oil prices are not expected to fall significantly, particularly as gasoline demand typically increases during the summer travel season.

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah at $3.87, Macon at $3.86 and Atlanta at $3.77. The least expensive metro markets are Brunswick at $3.63, Dalton at $3.61 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.57.

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Gas price averages

Market Sunday Saturday Week ago Month ago One year ago Record high National $4.07 $4.08 $4.17 $4.53 $3.13 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.76 $3.77 $3.84 $4.01 $2.86 $4.49 (6/15/2022)

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA: