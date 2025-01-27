Marietta’s Laurel Park: ducks, geese, turtles, and even a visit from a bear

By Larry Felton Johnson

One of my favorite small parks in Cobb County is Laurel Park, a Marietta city park located just off busy Whitlock Avenue.

When my accountant was located on that part of Whitlock, I’d love to drop off and pick up papers, because it gave me the opportunity to walk down to the pond to watch the waterfowl and reptiles.

One claim to fame of the park is that a bear wandered into the park in July of 2020 (follow this link to the photos provided by the Marietta Police Department at that time).

Laurel Park is a 25-acre park with a tennis court, two ponds, and a playground. Ducks, Canada geese, and turtles are often seen in the ponds. The park is near Whitlock Avenue, at 151 Manning Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30060.

Check out the slideshow below of this small, peaceful, beautiful park below: